Michigan State brought 2024 three-star wide receiver Javarius Green in for an official visit over the weekend.

Green attends Crest High School in Shelby North Carolina. He currently ranks as the No. 80 wide receiver and No. 16 player in the state of North Carolina in the 2024 class.

This was Green's first trip to East Lansing, Michigan, and he was extremely impressed with what he saw from MSU.

