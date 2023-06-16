After a busy first couple of weeks in June for Michigan State, this weekend appears to be a little bit more calm for the Spartans. In fact, MSU is only hosting one reported official visitor this weekend with 2024 three-star tight end Decker DeGraaf making the trip. DeGraaf will have the full attention of the Michigan State coaches, support staff and players. He will get to spend quality time with head coach Mel Tucker, offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, tight ends coach Ted Gilmore and many other members of the MSU coaching staff and program. On Friday Morning, DeGraaf took to Twitter to announce his arrival in East Lansing, Michigan.

"I am super excited to be in East Lansing," DeGraaf excitedly told Spartans Illustrated. "I can’t wait to chop it up with all the coaches and see what Michigan State has to offer. My expectations are high and I know this program is capable of blowing them out of the water!" DeGraaf currently attends Glendora High School in Glendora, California, and ranks as the No. 93 overall player in the very talented state of California. This will be the first time DeGraaf and his family will make the trip out to East Lansing. Michigan State originally sent a scholarship offer out to DeGraaf in late February. In addition to Michigan State, DeGraaf has already taken official visits to Utah and Arkansas. He will head to Washington next weekend for his final official visit in June. DeGraaf's scholarship offers count is well into the double-digits. Along with the schools mentioned above, he has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Indiana, Oregon State, Washington State and many others.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end prospect has shown the ability to play all over the field throughout his high school career, splitting out wide, lining up in the slot or playing on the line of scrimmage as an in-line tight end. In just five games last season, DeGraaf recorded 26 receptions for 478 yards (18.38 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. He also appears to be a willing and effective blocker. The original plan for Michigan State was to have a few more official visitors this weekend. This was always going to be a lighter weekend in terms of numbers of prospects on campus compared to the other weekends in June, but with the recent commitments of three-star quarterback Miles O'Neill (Texas A&M), three-star offensive tackle Mike Williams (Florida) and three-star cornerback Samuel Madu (Minnesota), who were all scheduled to come to Michigan State for June 16 through June 18 trips, things quickly changed. Additionally, fellow three-star tight end Karsen Konkel was originally supposed to be on Michigan State's campus this weekend for his official visit, but he told Spartans Illustrated he had a "change in plans" and is visiting Arkansas this weekend instead. With DeGraaf being the sole (known) official visitor for the Spartans this weekend, Michigan State will have an excellent chance to impress him and position itself well in DeGraaf's recruitment ahead of an important trip to Seattle next weekend. Stay tuned, as Spartans Illustrated as we will have post-visit quotes from DeGraaf after the trip is finished.

