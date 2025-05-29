Michigan State Official visitors Preview: May 30 through June 1

Let's break down each recruit on campus this weekend (in no particular order) and analyze where the Spartans stand with each.

Over the next few days, 10 class of 2026 prospects will be in East Lansing taking their official visits to get a further look at the Michigan State program.

This weekend, (May 30 through June 1) marks the first of four big weekends for Michigan State football as it relates to hosting official visitors during an important recruiting period for the program.

Koloi Keli, a three-star offensive lineman out of Farrington High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, received an offer from the Spartans back in January and he has a priority target for Michigan State offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik ever since then.

Michalczik is not the only MSU coach to build a bond with Keli. Defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, who has a proven track record of recruiting in Hawaii and strong Polynesian ties, was the one who originally extended the offer to Keli.

Since the offer, Keli has maintained a steady relationship with Suiaunoa, Michalczik and the staff leading up to his first time on campus this weekend for an official visit. Keli has often posted Michigan State graphics on social media and is high on the program.

MSU sits in a good position in this recruitment, but after the visit, Keli will be taking another scheduled official visit to California, as the Bears remain another contender in this one. He will also take an OV to his home-state program, Hawaii. One other program to watch is Oregon, which recently extended a scholarship offer to Keli.

Keli is currently listed as an offensive tackle on Rivals, but is being recruited as a center by MSU.