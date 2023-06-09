Just this week, I had a very plugged in Michigan State fan ask the following question:

“Where can the average Joe/Jane contribute NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) money for MSU?”

What seemed like it should be a relatively simple answer led me down a winding, interesting road -- that I document here in about 3,500 words or so.

I’ve talked to some MSU sources about where MSU currently fits in the NIL world and where it is going – and I dive deep into it in this article, which is part factual, part informed speculation, and all 100% interesting. At least to me it is.

TL;DR – MSU appears to be on the verge of creating an NIL program that could set the standard for the rest of the country. This article explains how and why.

Now, on to the story.