Kristopher Jones, a 2024 four-star linebacker out of Virginia, went into his Michigan State official visit with an open mind. He has plenty of suitors, including some of the top programs in the country, but wanted to check out what the Spartans had to offer.

Prior to the trip, Jones told Rivals' Adam Friedman, "I want to find out how I fit in (at Michigan State)." He wasn't exactly sure if MSU would be the right spot for him. After the visit, however, Jones believes MSU is firmly in the running for his eventual commitment.

Jones spoke to Spartans Illustrated about his official visit to Michigan State, what's next in his recruitment and more.

