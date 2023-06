Kahnen Daniels is still a solid Florida football commit, but Michigan State gave the four-star running back a lot to think about after his official visit in East Lansing last weekend.

The West Point, Mississippi product has well over 20 scholarship offers and currently ranks as the No. 8 all-purpose running back and No. 15 player in the state of Mississippi.

Daniels and his recruiting advisor, Lawrence Hopkins, spoke to Spartans Illustrated about the official visit during the June 2 through June 4 trip. Hopkins is also the recruiting coordinator and CEO of King Recruiting, and a scout for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.