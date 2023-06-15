Wednesday was a big day for the Michigan State football program, as the Spartans picked up two verbal commitments for its class of 2024 in three-star defensive backs Reggie Powers III (Centerville, Ohio) and Camren Campbell (Tampa, Florida).

Both players took official visits to Michigan State this past weekend.

Powers noted that he felt extremely comfortable while on campus and could tell that the "family" feel was genuine within the Michigan State program, which led to his commitment.

" I felt like myself on campus with the guys and (loved) the family setting," Powers told Spartans Illustrated.

Campbell felt that MSU showed him everything he needed to see, and the fact that the Spartans were first to offer him and made him a priority played a key role in his decision.

"I would say it felt the most at home, and I felt I didn't need to see anything else," Campbell said about his commitment to Michigan State. "They checked every box that I was looking for, and that visit really sealed the deal. So, definitely, they were the best choice, I believe."