Michigan State brought in many talented prospects for its first weekend of official visits on June 2 through June 4, including four-star wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer.

Gilmer, who will play his senior year at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, currently ranks as the No. 31 player in the talent-rich state of California and the No. 66 wide receiver in the 2024 class.

Following the official visit, Gilmer chatted with Spartans Illustrated to discuss the trip, his interests on and off the field and what is next for him in the recruiting process.

