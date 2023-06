Michigan State's lone official visitor this past weekend was 2024 three-star tight end Decker DeGraaf out of Glendora, California.

It was his first time at Michigan State University, and also his first time in the state of Michigan. DeGraaf used the opportunity to spend quality time with the MSU coaches, players and support staff, and was able to learn more about the Spartans.

Following the trip, DeGraaf detailed the official visit with Spartans Illustrated.

