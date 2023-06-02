Spartans Illustrated was in attendance to take in the camp, while getting the chance to talk to some prospects who are MSU targets, along with listening to MSU head coach Mel Tucker speak to campers and to the media.

Wayne State University and Sound Mind Sound Body hosted the National College Showcase Camp on June 1, where hundreds of prospects from across the country came out to Detroit show off their talents in front of numerous college coaches, including the staff of Michigan State.

One of MSU's priority targets for the 2024 recruiting cycle is four-star in-state linebacker Jeremiah Beasley from Belleville.

It is well-known by now that Beasley has a family connection to the program with MSU tight end Maliq Carr, as the two are half-brothers. On top of that connection, Beasley has made double-digit trips to East Lansing and feels very comfortable around the program.

However, Beasley was contemplating whether he would make an official visit to MSU based on how busy his schedule was in the month of June, on top of the fact that he has been to MSU so many times anyway.

But on Thursday, Beasley confirmed to Spartans Illustrated he will indeed be taking his official visit to Michigan State on June 9 through June 11. The visit will replace a trip to Illinois, which Beasley originally had on his calendar for an official visit.

"Just the culture there," Beasley said about Michigan State on Thursday. "They've got a lot of coaches that played at the next level, and that's where I am trying to get, so that's always a big thing for me."

He will then visit Ann Arbor to check out Michigan on June 16, then Missouri on June 23 before coming to his college decision.

Beasley also added that at this point, his mind is set on where he wants to go and it's essentially just a matter of waiting for the day to come to announce his commitment.

Michigan and Michigan State have been the perceived leaders throughout his recruitment, with the Spartans seeming to have momentum early on. More recently, however, that momentum has seemed to shift in the Wolverines' direction.

"Just life outside of football," Beasley said about what he is hoping to see on the Michigan State official visit.

Surely, fans of the rival schools will be eager to learn what Beasley ultimately decides come the end of the month.

Beasley also noted that he is trying to help lead Belleville to a "three-peat," as the Tigers look to win their-straight state championship in 2023.