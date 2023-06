Michigan State made a strong impression on 2024 three-star quarterback Henry Hasselbeck during his official visit this weekend.

Hasselbeck made his first trip to East Lansing to check out the Spartans. He brought his father, Matt Hasselbeck (a three-time NFL Pro Bowler and Henry's current high school quarterbacks coach), along with him on the trip.

Michigan State just offered Hasselbeck a scholarship in late May. The Xaverian Brothers High School standout said he was "fired up" about the offer, and he quickly scheduled the official visit to MSU for the first weekend in June.

Hasselbeck took some time out of his busy schedule to discuss his trip to Michigan State with Spartans Illustrated.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED!