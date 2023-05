Michigan State is still in need of a quarterback for its 2024 class, and appears to be adding another option to its quarterback board after extending a scholarship offer to Henry Hasselbeck on Saturday.

The Xaverian Brothers High School (Westwood, Massachusetts) three-star signal-caller is just starting to build his connection with the Spartans, but is intrigued with what MSU brings to the table and excited to move the relationship forward.

Hasselbeck — the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck — spoke to Spartans Illustrated about the Michigan State offer, what's next in his recruiting process and more.

