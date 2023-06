If there are any doubts about 2024 four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson's commitment to Michigan State, those concerns should be immediately put to rest.

Thompson's official visit to Michigan State this past weekend only reiterated what he's already known for a long time: MSU is his college home.

Following the trip, Thompson discussed the official visit and detailed why he is all in on the Green and White with Spartans Illustrated.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED!