Archbishop Stepinac (NY) athlete Samuel Madu released his top five on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-1 athlete announced his top five of Michigan State , Minnesota , Purdue , and West Virginia .

Madu was recently at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Piscataway, New Jersey where he spoke about his interest in Minnesota and Michigan State. "The opportunity to play early is standing out," Madu told The Gopher Report about what stood out about the Gophers. "Just being able to work for a spot early," he added. During his recruitment, he's established a strong relationship with Gophers' cornerbacks' coach Nick Monroe was hired from Syracuse. Coach Monroe is my guy," Madu told TGR. "He makes sure I'm good all the time. Even outside football, he's always checking in. He's a great guy."

When it comes to Michigan State, Madu spoke highly of East Lansing and is looking forward to getting a better and deeper look at what the Spartans have to offer. He was only on one other visit to campus in his recruitment.

When it comes to Penn State, Purdue, and West Virginia; Madu made visits to each of those three schools earlier this spring. He currently has scheduled official visits to Minnesota, Michigan State, and Purdue.