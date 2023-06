Michigan State had three of its current class of 2024 commits on campus over the weekend. Three-star offensive lineman Logan Bennett and four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson were in East Lansing for their official visits, while three-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis came by in an unofficial capacity.

Bennett enjoyed meeting his fellow commits and had a really great time during his official visit.

The Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland) standout offensive lineman detailed his most recent trip to East Lansing with Spartans Illustrated.

