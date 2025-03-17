5 Things to Watch: 2025 Michigan State Spring Football

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Following another long winter without a bowl game, the Michigan State football team will officially open spring practice on Tuesday, March 18. There are several key storylines to watch as head coach Jonathan Smith enters his second season at Michigan State. Here are Spartans Illustrated’s five things to watch this spring for the Spartan football program:

Aidan Chiles' progression

Quarterback Aidan Chiles arrived in East Lansing to much fanfare in 2024. The former four-star recruit had fans chanting his name at Breslin Center during basketball games. The expectations were high and Chiles didn’t quite live up to them as a sophomore in year one, his first season as a full-time college stater. He improved as the season went on, but a 59% completion percentage and a 13-to-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio certainly need to be better in 2025. Chiles also had issues with fumbles. Other times, he would make dazzling plays with both his arm and his legs. Chiles finished the 2024 campaign with 2,415 passing yards, and added 225 rushing yards and three additional scores. Spring ball will be everyone’s first look at if Chiles progressed during the winter both with his body and with his on-field play. Consistency is what Chiles should be striving for in 2025, and he is focused on being a leader for the Spartans as well.

Running back rotation

With the departures of Nate Carter and Kay’ron Lynch-Adams for the NFL Draft, Michigan State’s running back room is wide open heading into spring ball. The addition of Sacramento State transfer Elijah Tau-Tolliver was critical to combat the young, inexperienced group. It would be surprising if Tau-Tolliver isn't heavily involved in the rotation, but he will also be jumping up in competition from the FCS level to the FBS level in 2025, and that will take some adjusting. The young guys that will most likely challenge Tau-Tolliver are sophomores Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis. Both guys only had seven carries each last season. Somebody else to keep an eye on who could compete for early playing time is high-three-star true freshman Jace Clarizio. The East Lansing native originally committed to Michigan State before flipping to Alabama and re-flipping to the Spartans. MSU also added three-star true freshman running back Zion Gist this winter. Both Clarizio and Gist enrolled with Michigan State in January and will compete in spring ball. MSU assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha showed in 2024 with Carter and Lynch-Adams that he will split carries between multiple backs. The spring will be the first glimpse into seeing who emerges from the group of tailbacks.

Where will the pass rush come from?

Michigan State’s pass rush was one of the worst in the Big Ten last season. The Spartans totaled 19 sacks in 12 games played (1.58 sacks per game – 103rd in the country). They went on a streak in the middle of the season when they didn’t record a single sack in six-straight games. There is only one returning player from last year’s team that recorded multiple sacks – rush end Anthony Jones (two sacks in 2024). The top two pass rushers from last season (Khris Bogle and Jordan Turner) are both gone, so Michigan State is in desperate need of somebody to step up. The Spartans also return Jalen Thompson and Quindarius Dunnigan at defensive end, and those two will need to take a big step forward, among others. MSU added Air Force transfer David Santiago and Wisconsin transfer Anelu Lafaele in the winter portal window, and both players are expected to play rush end. Look for the Spartans to target another rush end in the spring window in April. Michigan State also added Florida State defensive tackle transfer Grady Kelly this winter.

The newcomers

Spring game format (if there is one)

Spring games have been a hot topic across the country this offseason. Some teams are canceling their spring games, including Nebraska, USC, Texas and others, citing concerns over players getting poached by other schools and wear and tear on the their bodies. Smith has not announced if there will be a spring game or not. Last season, Michigan State did have a “Spring Showcase," which featured position group drills and four 10-minute quarters of scrimmaging. Something similar in 2025 would not be surprising if MSU opts to have a "game," but those details aren't available yet. While nothing is official yet, the projected date for a spring game or showcase or open practice, depending on format, if there is one open to the public, is April 19. With Michigan State kicking things off for spring ball on Tuesday, and Smith expected to speak to the media, we should learn more about any potential spring game and the format very soon.

