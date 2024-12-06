Michigan State RB Nate Carter declares for the NFL Draft

(Photo by © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan State running back Nate Carter announced he will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft on X (formerly Twitter) today.

Advertisement

Carter was Michigan State’s leading rusher in 2023 and split running duties with Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams for most of the 2024 season. He had another year of eligibility remaining, but he appears to be forgoing it. He has until Jan. 18 to rescind his declaration and return to college, if he so chooses. The Rochester, New York native began his collegiate career at UConn in 2020, where his freshman year got delayed due to the Huskies not playing football that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Carter had 578 rushing yards during the 2021 campaign, which was his first and only full season at UConn. He had 405 yards in five games in 2022, but got injured in just the fifth game of the year and received a medical redshirt from the NCAA as a result. After those two successful seasons at UConn, the former two-star recruit decided to enter the transfer portal and ended up at Michigan State back in December 2022.