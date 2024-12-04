2025 three-star RB Jace Clarizio flips back to Michigan State from Alabama

In an Early Signing Period surprise, Clarizio has decided to recommit to Michigan State after flipping to Alabama on Nov. 26 .

Class of 2025 three-star running back Jace Clarizio is staying home and sticking with Michigan State after all.

Clarizio, out of East Lansing High School, originally committed to his hometown Spartans in May.

"I've always been a fan (of Michigan State)," Clarizio told Spartans Illustrated about his decision to commit to MSU back in May. "It feels like it would be a great opportunity to play for my city team."

He remained pledged to MSU throughout his senior campaign, but things changed in his recruitment when he received the scholarship offer from Alabama on Nov. 6.

He then took an official visit to Tuscaloosa on Nov. 16 to watch Alabama's 52-7 win over Mercer.

After the trip to see the Crimson Tide, Clarizio told Rivals' Greg Smith that Alabama was "giving him something to think about" and that "it's an excellent staff of people in the building."

As mentioned, later that month, Clarizio announced his flip to Alabama.

However, head coach Jonathan Smith, assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha and the Michigan State staff worked on getting Clarizio back in the fold as the Early Signing Period approached. Clarizio had a change of heart, and flipped back to the Spartans on Wednesday.

Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Smith, along with Bhonapha, personally recruited Clarizio on Tuesday night to help get the family on board.

Recently, Clarizio told Spartans Illustrated that his plan was to sign with his school of choice on Dec. 4 and enroll in January. Following the signing of Clarizio, Michigan State has since confirmed that Clarizio is enrolling early and will arrive on campus next month.

Clarizio ranks as the No. 7 prospect in the state of Michigan and the No. 39 running back in the 2025 cycle.

In addition to Michigan State and Alabama, Clarizio had scholarship offers from Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, USC, Wisconsin and others.

His father, Craig Johnson, played for Michigan State in the 1980s.

He joins fellow three-star running back Zion Gist in the Spartans' 2025 class. Michigan State's class now includes 18 total commits.