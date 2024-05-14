East Lansing 2025 running back Jace Clarizio is staying home. The three-star tailback committed to Michigan State on Tuesday, as the Spartans' hot streak on the recruiting trail continues, gaining a commitment in the 2025 cycle for the third day in a row. Being local, Clarizio has already made several visits to Michigan State, including recently during spring practices. He also has an official visit set up with MSU for the weekend of June 14 through June 16. Michigan State's previous regime originally offered Clarizio in November of 2023. The Spartans' current coaching staff, led by head coach Jonathan Smith assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonpha, then re-offered Clarizio in January of this year and quickly let him know he was a priority.

Since the re-offer several months ago, Clarizio has built strong bonds with Smith, Bhonapha, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren and the rest of the new staff at Michigan State. Additionally, being able to play his college football in the city he grew up in is special for Clarizio. He believes the Spartans are going to find success under Smith's tutelage, and Bhonapha is somebody he trusts to develop him on and off the field. "I feel like the staff is on a mission to make the program great again," Clarizio previously told Spartans Illustrated about Michigan State."

A highly-coveted running back in the 2025 class, Clarizio received additional scholarship offers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Iowa State, Indiana, Boston College, Kansas, Louisville, USC and several others. In just seven games played as a junior in 2023, the 6-foot, 190-pound Clarizio recorded 1,335 yards and 18 touchdowns. He helped lead East Lansing to a 10-3 overall record and a deep playoff run. Clarizio now gives the Spartans five commits in the 2025 class thus far. He joins three-star tight end Emmett Bork, three-star linebacker DiMari Malone, three-star linebacker Charles White and three-star quarterback Leo Hannan. Malone committed on Sunday, while Bork announced his pledge to the Spartans on Monday. In 2025, Clarizio will join a running backs room led by Bhonapha that may still include Nate Carter, Brandon Tullis, Makhi Frazier, Joseph Martinez and others. Michigan State's 2025 recruiting class is just beginning to be built, but the Spartans currently rank 52nd in the country, according to Rivals.