Michigan State gets commitment from 2025 three-star TE Emmett Bork
Michigan State continues to build its 2025 recruiting class, as newly-minted three-star tight end Emmett Bork committed to the Spartans on Monday. Bork is the second commit for MSU in as many days and gives the football program a total of four pledges as of press time.
Bork currently attends Oconomowoc High School in Wisconsin.
The Spartans recently offered Bork on May 9. He quickly set up an unofficial visit to Michigan State and took a trip to East Lansing this past weekend. Bork also has already scheduled an official visit at MSU for the weekend of June 14 through June 16.
Bork has quickly built a strong relationship with Michigan State tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak and is excited to play for Wozniak, head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren and the rest of the staff.
"I chose Michigan State because the fit there for me was amazing," Bork told Spartans Illustrated. "I love the coaching staff there and I love what they are doing with the program and on offense with their use of the tight end position and I definitely can see myself being a contributor!"
While in East Lansing, Bork was able to get to know the coaches better, break down film, discuss his fit in Michigan State's offense and get a closer look at the university grounds and the football program's state-of-the-art facilities.
"I got a chance to tour the campus and sit down and talk with Coach Smith, Coach Wozniak and Coach Lindgren," Bork said about his visit to MSU. "It was awesome seeing the offense and watching some film, as well as getting to see all of the new facilities!"
For Bork, his bond with Wozniak ("Coach Woz") is what really stands out and was one of the reasons why he was comfortable committing to the Spartans. He also feels a connection with Smith and Lindgren. He is looking forward to strengthening those relationships.
While he was on campus, Bork also spent some quality time with Sean Levy, Michigan State's director of player personnel/offense.
"I think me and Coach Woz have a strong relationship and I am very excited to keep getting to know him and Coach Smith, as well as Coach Lindgren, even more," Bork said. "It was also great talking to Coach Sean Levy and getting to know him as well!
As mentioned, Bork will return to East Lansing during the weekend of June 14 for his official visit.
Bork is eager to get back to Michigan State and learn even more about the school, the football program, the coaches, the players and everything in between.
"I am looking forward to getting to talk with the coaches more and talk more about the offense and how I will fit into the program," he said about the upcoming official visit. "I am also excited to see around campus a bit more and revisit the facilities and field."
Off the field, academics are important to Bork. He carries a 3.9 grade point average in school. On the field and in the weight room, Bork's work ethic sets him apart.
"I am a hardworking kid on and off the field," Bork said. "I do very well in school and take pride in my education as well as my work ethic in the weight room and on the football field."
In addition to Michigan State, Bork has received scholarship offers from Illinois, Appalachian State, Army, Indiana, Ohio, Rutgers and several others.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Bork is a big playmaker in the passing game, but he also prides himself on blocking and thrives on physicality.
"I am a big physical player that will go up and get the ball over defenders and catch in traffic," Bork said. "I am a player that will out-physical defenders in space after the catch and also a guy that isn’t afraid to hit people and block down low."
Bork is the second offensive commit for the Spartans in the 2025 cycle thus far, joining three-star California quarterback Leo Hannan. Meanwhile, three-star linebackers Charles White and DiMari Malone recently committed to MSU as well.
Now that he is committed, Bork told Spartans Illustrated that he plans to put his recruiting hat on and help get his 2025 peers interested in the Spartans.
Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Michigan State is looking to sign two tight ends in the 2025 class, so expect MSU to pursue a commitment from another tight end in the future.
Highlights:
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.