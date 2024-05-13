Michigan State continues to build its 2025 recruiting class, as newly-minted three-star tight end Emmett Bork committed to the Spartans on Monday. Bork is the second commit for MSU in as many days and gives the football program a total of four pledges as of press time. Bork currently attends Oconomowoc High School in Wisconsin. The Spartans recently offered Bork on May 9. He quickly set up an unofficial visit to Michigan State and took a trip to East Lansing this past weekend. Bork also has already scheduled an official visit at MSU for the weekend of June 14 through June 16. Bork has quickly built a strong relationship with Michigan State tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak and is excited to play for Wozniak, head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren and the rest of the staff. "I chose Michigan State because the fit there for me was amazing," Bork told Spartans Illustrated. "I love the coaching staff there and I love what they are doing with the program and on offense with their use of the tight end position and I definitely can see myself being a contributor!"

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIHZlcnkgZXhjaXRlZCB0byBhbm5vdW5jZSBteSBjb21taXRt ZW50IHRvIGZ1cnRoZXIgbXkgYXRobGV0aWMgYW5kIGFjYWRlbWljIGNhcmVl ciBhdCBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5ISEhIEkgd291bGQgbGlr ZSB0byB0aGFuayBteSBmYW1pbHksIGZyaWVuZHMsIGFuZCBjb2FjaGVzIGZv ciB0aGUgY29udGludW91cyBzdXBwb3J0IGFsb25nIHRoZSB3YXkhISBJIHdv dWxkIGFsc28gbGlrZSB0byB0aGFuayBHb2QgZm9yIHB1dHRpbmcgbWUgaW4g dGhlIHBvc2l0aW9uIEnigKYgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05MTHgy cDQ2MFYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OTEx4MnA0NjBWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEVtbWV0dCBCb3JrIChARW1tZXR0Qm9yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbW1ldHRCb3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNzkwMTMyNDc1MjQ4 NzEzODQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxMywgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

While in East Lansing, Bork was able to get to know the coaches better, break down film, discuss his fit in Michigan State's offense and get a closer look at the university grounds and the football program's state-of-the-art facilities. "I got a chance to tour the campus and sit down and talk with Coach Smith, Coach Wozniak and Coach Lindgren," Bork said about his visit to MSU. "It was awesome seeing the offense and watching some film, as well as getting to see all of the new facilities!" For Bork, his bond with Wozniak ("Coach Woz") is what really stands out and was one of the reasons why he was comfortable committing to the Spartans. He also feels a connection with Smith and Lindgren. He is looking forward to strengthening those relationships. While he was on campus, Bork also spent some quality time with Sean Levy, Michigan State's director of player personnel/offense. "I think me and Coach Woz have a strong relationship and I am very excited to keep getting to know him and Coach Smith, as well as Coach Lindgren, even more," Bork said. "It was also great talking to Coach Sean Levy and getting to know him as well!

Class of 2025 three-star tight Emmett Bork with Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak (Photo courtesy of Emmett Bork )

As mentioned, Bork will return to East Lansing during the weekend of June 14 for his official visit. Bork is eager to get back to Michigan State and learn even more about the school, the football program, the coaches, the players and everything in between. "I am looking forward to getting to talk with the coaches more and talk more about the offense and how I will fit into the program," he said about the upcoming official visit. "I am also excited to see around campus a bit more and revisit the facilities and field." Off the field, academics are important to Bork. He carries a 3.9 grade point average in school. On the field and in the weight room, Bork's work ethic sets him apart. "I am a hardworking kid on and off the field," Bork said. "I do very well in school and take pride in my education as well as my work ethic in the weight room and on the football field."

In addition to Michigan State, Bork has received scholarship offers from Illinois, Appalachian State, Army, Indiana, Ohio, Rutgers and several others. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Bork is a big playmaker in the passing game, but he also prides himself on blocking and thrives on physicality. "I am a big physical player that will go up and get the ball over defenders and catch in traffic," Bork said. "I am a player that will out-physical defenders in space after the catch and also a guy that isn’t afraid to hit people and block down low." Bork is the second offensive commit for the Spartans in the 2025 cycle thus far, joining three-star California quarterback Leo Hannan. Meanwhile, three-star linebackers Charles White and DiMari Malone recently committed to MSU as well. Now that he is committed, Bork told Spartans Illustrated that he plans to put his recruiting hat on and help get his 2025 peers interested in the Spartans. Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Michigan State is looking to sign two tight ends in the 2025 class, so expect MSU to pursue a commitment from another tight end in the future.

Highlights: