Michigan State's 2025 recruiting class now includes two commits. On Saturday, high-three-star linebacker and priority in-state target Charles White announced his commitment to the Spartans. White, who often goes by "DJ," currently attends Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory, which is located just about 70 miles east of MSU's campus in East Lansing. He revealed his decision to pledge to Michigan State at St. Mary's during his commitment party and also took to social media to share the news. Shortly after Jonathan Smith was hired as Michigan State's head coach on Nov. 25, 2023, the Spartans immediately identified White as a prospect they were interested in, and Smith and assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha offered him a scholarship on Dec. 1, 2023. Since the offer, White has also grown close with Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and other coaches on the staff. While White had plenty of college options, he's known that he wanted to become a Spartan for a while now. “Michigan State just felt like home,” White told Rivals' Greg Smith and Spartans Illustrated. “I went up there during spring practice, I've been up there a couple times, and in the middle of practice I pulled my phone out and I texted my head coach (Jermaine) Gonzales and I told him I want to go here. I told him straight up, I'm not going anywhere else." White joins California three-star quarterback Leo Hannan in MSU's 2025 class, who gave his verbal pledge to the Spartans on Monday.

The linebacker, who is originally from Pontiac, Michigan, has built strong relationships with both Rossi and Smith. White is in constant communication with the Michigan State coaches. "With Coach Rossi, I talk to him every day," White told Spartans Illustrated. "We talk about football and we just talk about life things. He sends me the same things (he sends his current players), like quotes he sends his linebackers. "With Coach Smith, it's a great relationship. Every time I go up to State, I always talk to him in his office. We just talk about how the family is doing and what goals we have for the next couple years. My relationship with them is great." The fact that Smith and his assistant coaches made him a priority as soon as they arrived in East Lansing is something that went a long way for White in his recruitment. "It means a lot to me because it's a whole bunch of football players in this country, and the first week (that the coaches were at Michigan State), it's just outstanding that they came to me and offered me a scholarship when they just got in office." Additionally, growing up in Michigan and watching the Spartans play throughout his childhood played a factor in White's decision as well. "I grew up watching them," White said about the Spartans. "I remember my first time watching them, I think I was like 6 (years old). I was a MSU fan growing up. And being an in-state guy also helps because I'm not going too far from home, but it's also a little drive, so it played a big factor for me." In addition to the Michigan State coaches visiting him at school during the contact period, White visited Michigan State many times in 2024. He first visited on Feb. 3 for junior day, and then returned to campus multiple time during the spring, including as recently as April 13. He also had previously locked in an official visit to Michigan State for the weekend of June 7 through June 9. "I'm really just looking forward to having a good time — (bonding) with the coaches and bringing my parents up there, showing them a good time," White said about the upcoming official visit. "I'm really just looking forward to just having a good time, for real." White chose Michigan State over fellow finalists Purdue, Kansas and Boston College. Several other programs pursued White as well. White had official visits previously scheduled with each of those programs, but he plans to cancel the visits with the Boilermakers, Jayhawks and Eagles. In addition to the four schools mentioned above, White has scholarship offers from Indiana, Marshall, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, West Virginia and many others as well.

White ranks as the No. 9 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 45 outside linebacker in the country for the 2025 cycle. As a junior at St. Mary's in 2023, White tallied 76 tackles (42 solo), eight tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles, while playing both linebacker and safety for the Eaglets. Additionally, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound White competes in several track events for the Eaglets. White feels that he is an ideal fit in Rossi's defensive system. In fact, St. Mary's already runs a similar scheme to Rossi, which the Eaglets adopted while Rossi was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Minnesota. The familiarity with the system has White feeling that he will be prepared when he arrives in East Lansing next year. "I'm very physical," White said when asked to describe his game. "I would say I'm a field general. I can go sideline to sideline, make plays, I can chase you down, I can meet you head up. (Michigan State) fits me perfectly because we run the same exact defense (at St. Mary's). When Coach Rossi was at Minnesota, we used their defense, so he brought it on over (to Michigan State now), and I just fit in there perfectly." Now that he is committed, White plans to recruit his teammates and friends around the state of Michigan. Michigan State has offered several other St. Mary's players and additional in-state prospects. He already has a list of Michigan recruits that he plans to pitch, including several other Eaglets. "I plan to help out big time," White said about putting his recruiting hat on. "Especially getting guys like (offensive lineman) Antonio Johnson, (athlete) Bryson Williams, (tight end) Jayden Savoury, all from St. Mary's, trying to get some guys (to join me). "Some guys that aren't at my school like (Macomb Dakota linebacker) DiMari Malone, he's another linebacker. I want to see if I can get in contact with (Belleville defensive back) Elijah Dotson, get him over there. Another one, (Belleville wide receiver) Antwon Thomas. Just try to get some guys over there and see if we can get the state (of Michigan) popping off." With official visit season coming up, and with two commits now in the fold, expect Michigan State's 2025 recruiting class to continue growing and to pick up over the next several weeks. White has prepared for this moment for a long time. He is looking forward to his senior year at Orchard Lake St. Mary's, but he is eager to get to Michigan State and make a difference in East Lansing. "I'm ready to play," White said. "I'm gonna come in there and I'm gonna try to make a big impact — not just for the team, but for everybody around the country. I just need to get that shot — give me that one shot and I'm gonna ball out. Go Green!"

Greg Smith, Midwest recruiting analyst for Rivals, reacts to White's commitment

Smith: It’s important for new coach Jonathan Smith to get in-state talent to East Lansing. So this is a nice win for the Spartans who are at the start of a new era on the field. White was productive as a junior, racking up 76 tackles with eight for loss and two forced fumbles. It was the connections he built with the current Spartan players and coaches that really stood out to White about Michigan State. He also appreciates how supportive the MSU fans have been throughout his recruitment. "My relationships with the (Michigan State) players and coaches are amazing," White told Smith. "The fans are wild, so I couldn’t leave them hanging.” White also gives the Spartans position flexibility since he’s got snaps at safety. The Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s standout also takes part in track and field as a high-jumper, long-jumper, 110-meter hurdler and 60-meter hurdler. That shows he’s a good athlete with plenty of room to continue getting better as a football player.

