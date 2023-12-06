New Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and some of his staff stopped into Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory High School last Friday and extended several scholarship offers, including to class of 2026 tight end Jack Janda, 2025 linebacker Charles White and 2025 offensive lineman Antonio Johnson.

Shortly after the offers were made, both Janda and White spoke to Spartans Illustrated to give their reactions and thoughts on the direction of the Michigan State program under Smith.

Both in-state prospects said they were in disbelief when Smith extended an offer to them, and also excited as both of them grew up watching the Spartans.

"I was shocked," Janda said. "Michigan State offered me — a school I watched every Saturday as a kid."

White had similar sentiments.

"I was in shock to be honest, I didn’t see it coming," White said about how he reacted to his offer. "I was overly excited because I watched MSU growing up and supported them like crazy as a kid."