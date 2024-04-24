Michigan State landed its first commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle on Monday, as three-star California quarterback and priority target Leo Hannan verbally pledged to the Spartans.

A big reason why Hannan wanted to become a Spartan is because of his strong relationship with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren. However, there is another coach/trainer in his life who has played a significant role in his development: Sam Fisher.

Fisher is the owner of Throw To Win, a quarterback training and development company based in the Los Angeles area. He is also Hannan's personal quarterbacks coach and trainer.

Originally from Fresno, California, Fisher moved to L.A. in 2007, and served as the quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame High School from 2016 through 2019.

In just under a decade, Fisher has trained and developed many quarterbacks who went on to play college football at the Division I level. Most notably for Michigan State fans, that includes current Spartan quarterback and projected 2024 starter Aidan Chiles.

Now, Fisher is working with another future Spartan in Hannan, along with several other clients.

"I started TTW QB training in 2015," Fisher told Spartans Illustrated. "I have trained over 25 Division One quarterbacks over my span thus far."

Fisher spoke to Spartans Illustrated to break down Hannan's game and detail what Michigan State is getting in the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller.

Hannan first began training with Fisher a few years ago. He has come a long way since then, and Fisher has seen substantial growth in the young quarterback.

"I started working with Leo in 2021," Fisher said about Hannan. "He has grown leaps and bounds with his throwing motion and footwork and taking ownership of his role as a leader."

Of course, Fisher has helped Hannan through the recruiting process as well.

Hannan is grateful for Fisher. He knows that Fisher's guidance and tutelage has helped get him to where he is today with 16 scholarship offers and being committed to a Big Ten school.

"Coach Fish is awesome," Hannan said about Fisher. "He’s an outstanding coach and outstanding man. He’s helped me grow and develop as a football player and is a huge part in my journey."