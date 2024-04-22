It was a cold, windy day in East Lansing and, when the sun decided to peek out a few times for moments of warmth, it refused to stay. Regardless, Michigan State fans were eager to see new head coach Jonathan Smith rally his troops for the first time at Spartan Stadium. Saturday marked Michigan State’s annual spring game/practice, this year coining the term “Spring Showcase” which featured the team in front of the home crowd at Spartan Stadium for the first time this calendar year. The event offers spectators plenty of excitement and things to talk about to get them through until the season starts in the fall. After the spring showcase was over, sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles casually strolled into the media room, toting his fresh Panda Express meal. Chiles, who looked like he hadn’t eaten all day, devoured a spring roll while his teammate Dillon Tatum spoke at the podium. Ultimately, Chiles handed his food off and returned to the podium to answer some questions of his own. In the hours prior, Chiles had impressed Spartan fans, as they were treated to a showing that featured an offense that looked relatively comfortable and loose. Something that hasn’t been seen in some time in East Lansing. Chiles had flashes of big play ability, and also vulnerability, as a young quarterback. He completed his first pass for 22 yards but also had an interception.

Chiles, who admired the atmosphere seemingly more than anything else on Saturday said that his day started with signing autographs on the concourse -- and he continued to do so after the game. “I think it was great,” Chiles stated. “With it being my first time around fans as a whole, and being able to see them after the game, just talking to them, signing autographs, and just realizing how much of a family this really is.”

Chiles also spoke about the improvement he has seen so far since the first spring practice several weeks ago. “After going through spring ball, and now the spring game, it shows you how much we’ve improved since day one," Chiles said confidently. "Really, this is a new system for everybody, so being able to get out there and put everything together as one, it really showed me something, and I’m really proud of us." When asked about his individual play, Chiles says “the way the offense played is the way I played, and I think we did pretty good today. First of all, we beat the defense being down 14 to zero, and that’s something that we haven’t been able to do all spring. So, just being able to do that and come together, and really play as one, it showed us we can do this on a higher level.” Chiles knows that his world has essentially done a 180-degree turn since this time last year. Chiles has become the face of the Michigan State football program, has moved across the United States, and will likely be moving into the starting role this coming fall. “People still talk to you, people still ask you questions in that backup role, but being in that starting role, it has been an experience and it has been fun," said Chiles. "I’m grateful to be in this position.” Chiles knows that all eyes are now on him as the Spartans are looking to overhaul a 4-8 season last year, and make some much needed improvements this year. “The biggest thing is like everyone is watching you," said Chiles. "I looked up on the big screen, and I saw my face every five minutes. I can’t do anything to mess myself up, I have to be on my Ps and Qs and be able to maintain my composure through practice and games because everyone is watching.”

Chiles’ teammate, running back Nathan Carter, had an opportunity to speak about his experience, and what he saw at the spring showcase. Carter caught several passes from Chiles including a short touchdown pass, hopefully a sign of things to come.

There are certainly high expectations for Carter this fall, as he had an impressive first season as a Spartan after transferring from UConn. After moving into the primary workhorse role due to injuries last season, Carter totaled nearly 800 yards and a few touchdowns.

Nathan Carter catches and secures a catch over defensive back Brandon Lewis at Saturday's Spring Showcase (Credit: Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated) (Marvil Hall/Spartans Illustrtated)

Carter, on the second play of the game, gashed the defensive line and ran up the field for a nearly 50-yard touchdown. This was refreshing for Spartan fans to see as Carter went without a rushing touchdown for the last nine games last season. “It was great for the offense to get off to a hot start, and to continue that as we progressed into the spring game," said Carter. "That just puts into perspective the work since we started spring ball. You can see how we’re all having fun with the defense even when we are going and competing out there. We’re having fun and we love each other. We want to continue to grow that chemistry.” The defense, as mentioned, was gashed several times for big plays. However, they did flash some signs of optimism, and there is certainly no need for overreaction at this point. The defensive line totaled a few sacks and had some solid pressures on the quarterbacks. Additionally, they did force a couple of turnovers.

Dillon Tatum, a junior defensive back who has jumped around from position to position says that his unit is “still getting better,” and that it is “really early in the year, and I think we have a great future ahead of us.” Tatum added that he is “still getting used to learning new faces, and learning names, and once I’ve got that part, just learning a whole new system which has gone very well, and it’s still going very well." “We’re still learning and still getting better as a team, we are all coming together and getting closer,” Tatum added. Nearly two months ago, almost 10,000 college football players opted into the new College Football '25 video game by EA Sports. In response to a reporter's question, Tatum mentioned that he opted in to be in the game. This allows Tatum, and other college football players to profit from their name, image and likeness, and provides them the opportunity to be in a game that has been heavily anticipated since 2013 when the last college football video game was released. Tatum mentions that he is looking forward to the game and he thinks it’s “sweet.” “My uncle was in the Madden games when he was playing back in the day, and just following in those footsteps and being in the game I think that’s very cool," Tatum said. "Being in the game instead of creating your player and putting your name on it. Hopefully my tackling is a 99 on there."

Just like Carter did, Tatum also added praise for his quarterback, and playing against him in practice has allowed the two to form a connection. Chiles, who had arrived at the podium while Tatum was still answering questions, sat down and observed Tatum. When asked about his quarterback, Tatum asks: “That guy right there?” “Close your ears bro,” Tatum said to Chiles. He continued and stated, "Aidan has great size, he can run really well, and you see the arm that was put on display today. It was very good. He’s an elite level quarterback, and he has continuously given us work. I think he’s going to be top of the Big Ten if not top of the country,”

