Michigan State’s football program hosted their Spring Showcase on Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium, giving over 10,000 fans their first glimpse of the program under the leadership of new head coach Jonathan Smith. After 45 minutes of practice, referees stepped onto the field and the Spartans held an offense vs. defense scrimmage with four ten-minute quarters. The defense started out with a pre-determined 14-0 lead and, utilizing a modified scoring system to allow the first teams to square off, the offense ended up defeating the defense, 31-24, in the final spring practice for the Spartans.

In reality, the scoreboard didn’t much matter; this day was about seeing how the offense and the defense had progressed throughout spring ball, as the players on both sides of the ball had to install and learn an entirely new way of doing things. “(Quarterback) Aidan (Chiles) threw it accurately, moved his feet well,” said Smith after the scrimmage. “I think it helped getting a little bit of a run game going. I think on both sides of it we wanted to base package but not show too much. He looked comfortable and guys made some plays for him in the passing game which was great to see.”

“After playing throughout spring ball, we all came into a new system, I felt proud of us today,” said sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles. “We all are on the team, but who is really on the team is something we had to figure out. We can do this as a team – and we all did it as a team. The offense put everything together, the defense put everything together. I am super proud of what we did today.”

The offense started out strong as Nathan Carter ran for a 52-yard touchdown on the second play of the first series. “I just love how this offense allows me to explore more of my abilities,” said Carter after the scrimmage. “I'm more versatile – not only running the ball but being effective in the passing game. The fact that Coach Smith brought an offense in here that's pro-style, that helps me to prove my game, which not only helps me but lets the team be stronger. I love the offense, I'm excited about it. We are going to make explosive plays, like you've seen today.”

Right before the second ten minute running clock ran out (halftime), Carter put his second TD of the day on the board with a catch in the corner of the end zone. “We think Nate (Carter) is explosive and fits well in the scheme,” said Smith. “He has had a good camp, a lot of carries learning the scheme. He's effective in the pass game too, that was nice to see.”

Jalen Berger scored a rushing touchdown of his own in the second quarter with a 2-yard score. After a quick halftime break, freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh scored on the first play, reeling in a 75-yard touchdown from Tommy Schuster. “[Nick Marsh and Montorie Foster] had a great spring throughout,” said Smith. “I think Nick really came on the last half, I'll say. You can tell he's getting more and more comfortable in the system. Montorie, I feel comfortable to move him around a couple of positions. That gives us some answers to know what guys can play multiple positions, we know Montorie can be one of those guys.” Foster caught a pass in the fourth quarter which set the offense up on a first-and-goal but the offense was only able to tack on a field goal, pushing the lead to 31-24. It was a rushing first down by Brandon Tullis on the final series of the fourth quarter that sealed it up for the offense.

Smith was pleased as to how his team has progressed on defense over the last couple months. “Over 15 (spring) practices I'm pleased of how this defense been coming along, the way they run to the ball, physical, they've had plenty of live tacking,” said Smith. “They were holding their own against the offense. I think (the defensive line) group was solid, the guys that were going during the spring. It was a solid group. We felt like we got guys who impact the game.” He was happy with the offense progression as well.

“I will say I probably thought it was (the offensive line)’s best day out of the 15 (practices),” Smith said. “Protection was solid. It was a solid, solid day and we still got a ways to go on that front, but I like the progress they're making.” “(The offense was) explosive, they made a lot of plays,” said junior defensive back Dillon Tatum. “Defensively, we made a lot of plays through that front seven. We are still getting better as a group early in the year, but I think we have a great future ahead of us.” “Spring practice went very well – and it's still going well – because we're still learning as a team, coming together, and getting closer,” said Tatum. “I think today showed a lot of being able to move on to the next play, and keep playing as a team.”

“I think from the moment spring ball started till now, the energy has been high,” said Carter. “Guys come into the building with a smile on their face. We're connecting more with the coaches on a personal level; (they) want to get to know us as men, and helping us grow as men. I think that's what was missing last year. You can see how we're all having fun when we are competing going out there, we're having fun, we love each other, and we are going to continue this build.” Smith mentioned afterwards that in the new age of the transfer portal, teams’ rosters are always going to be fluid. “We will see how the dust settles in a week and a half (when the transfer portal closes),” said Smith. “We are always going to be looking to add quality people to our roster, really at all positions.” “The next step is really this week,” he continued. “Every player is going to get with a position coach and have a one-on-one meeting to recap this spring and see where everything is at. After they finish that, I'm trying to get one-on-one with the roster. I think this is important to go 15 practices and then sit down and recap to see where everyone is at, and where we can take the next steps.”