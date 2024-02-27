2025 in-state LB Charles White locks in Michigan State official visit
Charles White, a 2025 in-state linebacker out of Orchard Lake St. Mary's, told Spartans Illustrated that he has locked in an official visit to Michigan State during the weekend of June 7 through June 9, before later announcing it publicly on social media on Tuesday.
“I can’t wait to take that official visit and be back on MSU's campus," White said. "I’m excited. All glory to God!"
The new Michigan State coaching staff, led by Jonathan Smith, has immediately put an emphasis on recruiting within the state, and Orchard Lake St. Mary's is one of the schools that MSU has been building a strong connection with, offering multiple Eaglets thus far.
White has felt like a priority for the Spartans since he was offered in December, and he is looking forward to continuing to strengthen his bond with Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and the rest of the Michigan State staff.
"Something that stands out to me is definitely just them being a big in-state school," White said about Michigan State. "I definitely feel like a priority. I talk to Coach Joe (Rossi) almost every day."
White recently visited Michigan State for junior day in early February. He enjoyed the trip and got some quality time in with Rossi.
"I spoke with Coach Rossi and we talked about football, life, academics and how he likes smart linebackers," White told Spartans Illustrated earlier this month. "Talking with the rest of the staff was nice. They were very welcoming, but also have a goal to win the Big Ten championship."
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound outside linebacker prospect has seen his recruitment take off following his junior season. White recorded 76 tackles (42 solo), eight tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in 2023, while playing both linebacker and safety for St. Mary's.
In addition to Michigan State, White has offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Indiana, Kansas, Kent State, Marshall, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Toledo and Western Michigan.
White is the second known 2025 prospect to schedule an official visit with Michigan State. He joins three-star interior offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres on the same weekend.
White has also scheduled official visits for Boston College on May 31 and Kansas on June 14.
Highlights:
