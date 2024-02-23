2025 OL Houston Kaahaaina-Torres sets Michigan State official visit
Michigan State will host 2025 three-star interior offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres for an official visit from Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9.
Kaahaaina-Torres announced the visit on social media on Friday afternoon. He is the first known 2025 official visitor under Michigan State's new coaching staff, led by head coach Jonathan Smith.
However, Kaahaaina-Torres is already quite familiar with Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and many other of the current Michigan State coaches, as they also offered him a scholarship back in 2022 while at Oregon State.
The staff offered him a scholarship to Michigan State on Jan. 19, and Kaahaaina-Torres has continued to build a strong relationship with the coaches since then. He is close with both Michalczik and Suiaunoa in particular.
Additionally, Kaahaaina-Torres was high school teammates with Michigan State 2024 four-star offensive tackle signee Rustin Young at Saint Louis School in Honolulu, Hawaii.
"I'm just excited to be on campus soon and to be around the staff and players," Kaahaaina-Torres told Spartans Illustrated.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Kaahaaina-Torres can play just about any position on the offensive line, but he said that the Spartans like him as a center for now.
Kaahaaina-Torres ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of Hawaii and the No. 4 center in the 2025 cycle.
Michigan State won't be the only school to host Kaahaaina-Torres for an official visit. He also has planned OVs to Arizona State (April 19), Utah (June 14) and Nebraska (June 21).
In addition to those four schools mentioned above, and the previous Oregon State offer, Kaahaaina-Torres has scholarship offers from Arizona, California, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Houston, Utah, Washington State and others.
Michigan State signed two players from the state of Hawaii in the 2024 cycle: Young and three-star defensive end Kekai Burnett.
The Spartans are putting an emphasis on building a pipeline with Polynesian players, and Michigan State hopes to continue to do so with Kaahaaina-Torres.
"They are definitely putting MSU on the minds of some of the younger top prospects out here (in Hawaii)," Kaahaaina-Torres said. "With Rustin (Young) and Kekai (Burnett) committing there, even more so now."
