Michigan State will host 2025 three-star interior offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres for an official visit from Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9.

Kaahaaina-Torres announced the visit on social media on Friday afternoon. He is the first known 2025 official visitor under Michigan State's new coaching staff, led by head coach Jonathan Smith.

However, Kaahaaina-Torres is already quite familiar with Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and many other of the current Michigan State coaches, as they also offered him a scholarship back in 2022 while at Oregon State.

The staff offered him a scholarship to Michigan State on Jan. 19, and Kaahaaina-Torres has continued to build a strong relationship with the coaches since then. He is close with both Michalczik and Suiaunoa in particular.

Additionally, Kaahaaina-Torres was high school teammates with Michigan State 2024 four-star offensive tackle signee Rustin Young at Saint Louis School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"I'm just excited to be on campus soon and to be around the staff and players," Kaahaaina-Torres told Spartans Illustrated.