East Lansing 2025 running back Jace Clarizio has an opportunity in the future to be a hometown hero and play his college football at Michigan State. He also has a chance to create his own path elsewhere as many schools across the country are interested in the talented athlete.

Clarizio, a standout at East Lansing High School, visited Michigan State in back-to-back weekends, and was most recently on campus for MSU's junior day event this past Saturday.

After being offered a scholarship by the previous staff in the fall, Clarizio quickly earned a re-offer from the new Michigan State brass under head coach Jonathan Smith and assistant head coach/running backs coach/co-special teams coordinator Keith Bhonapha while he was on campus on Jan. 26.

Following his most recent trip to campus, Clarizio spoke to Spartans Illustrated about the MSU visit, and explained what the re-offer from a school that he has grown up in very close proximity to means to him.