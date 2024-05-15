While many kids dream of it, it's not every day that an athlete gets the chance to commit to their local university and an opportunity to play a sport there in the future. However, for class of 2025 East Lansing three-star running back Jace Clarizio, that is a reality.

Clarizio committed to Michigan State on Tuesday, becoming the fifth pledge in the Spartans' 2025 class thus far, and the third in as many days. While he won't join the program until 2025, the skilled tailback who has grown up in East Lansing has the chance to be a hometown hero in the coming years — and that means a lot to him.

"I've always been a fan (of Michigan State)," Clarizio told Spartans Illustrated about his decision to commit to MSU. "It feels like it would be great opportunity to play for my city team."