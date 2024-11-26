Three-star RB Jace Clarizio decommits from Michigan State, flips to Alabama

With the Early Signing Period just over a week away — opening on Dec. 4 — class of 2025 three-star running back Jace Clarizio announced that he is no longer committed to Michigan State, and that he has flipped his pledge to Alabama. Sources told Spartans Illustarted late on Monday night that Clarizio was no longer part of the Spartans' 2025 recruiting class, and Clarizio made the news public on Tuesday.

Clarizio, who grew up in East Lansing, committed to Michigan State back in May. He took an official visit to MSU in June and was frequent visitor to campus throughout his recruitment, especially throughout the fall. He pledged to head coach Jonathan Smith, assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha and the Spartans with the thought of being a hometown hero for the Spartans. "I've always been a fan (of Michigan State)," Clarizio told Spartans Illustrated about his decision to commit to MSU back in May. "It feels like it would be a great opportunity to play for my city team." His father, Craig Johnson, played for the Spartans in the 1980s. At the time, Nick Saban was defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Michigan State. Of course, Saban would go on to become the head coach of both Michigan State and Alabama later in his career, winning six national championships with the Crimson Tide (and seven total, including one with LSU). Clarizio remained committed to the Spartans throughout his senior campaign with East Lansing High School, but a significant development changed the trajectory of his recruitment when he received the scholarship offer from Alabama on Nov. 6.