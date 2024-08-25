PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Spartan Cheat Sheet: What you need to know before the season kicks off

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Brendan Moore • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@bmoorecfb

Michigan State football kicks off its season this Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. This was one of the busiest off-seasons for the Spartans in recent memory. From the hiring of Jonathan Smith as the new head coach to the transfer portal subtractions and additions, it can be difficult to keep track of who is on the coaching staff and roster.

If you are just tuning back into MSU football, here are some important things to know before the season gets underway.

For more information on the coaches and players, click the links (blue text).

Coaches

Head coach: Jonathan Smith
Secondary coach: Blue Adams
Assistant head coach/Co-Special teams coordinator/Running backs coach: Keith Bhonapha
Wide receivers coach: Courtney Hawkins
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach: Brian Lindgren
Cornerbacks coach: Demetrice Martin
Offensive line coach/run game coordinator: Jim Michalczik
Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach: Joe Rossi
Defensive line coach: Legi Suiaunoa
Co-Special teams coordinator/Rush ends coach: Chad Wilt
Tight ends coach/Recruiting coordinator: Brian Wozniak

Returning players to know

Defensive back: Charles Brantley, Angelo Grose, Dillon Tatum, Chance Rucker, Malik Spencer
Defensive end/rush end: Khris Bogle, Jalen Thompson
Interior defensive line: Alex VanSumeren, Maverick Hansen
Kicker: Jonathan Kim
Linebacker: Jordan Hall, Darius Snow, Cal Haladay
Offensive line: Brandon Baldwin, Stanton Ramil, Ashton Lepo, Gavin Broscious, Kristian Phillips
Punter: Ryan Eckley
Running back: Nate Carter
Tight end: Michael Masunas, Brennan Parachek
Wide receiver: Alante Brown, Antonio Gates Jr., Montorie Foster Jr., Jaron Glover

Newcomers to know

Defensive back: Nikai Martinez, Jeremiah Hughes, Ed Woods, Lejond Cavazos
Defensive end/rush end: Anthony Jones, Tyler Gillison, Quindarius Dunnigan
Interior defensive line: Ben Roberts, D’Quan Douse
Linebacker: Jordan Turner, Wayne Matthews III
Offensive line: Tanner Miller, Luke Newman
Quarterback: Aidan Chiles, Tommy Schuster
Running back: Kay’ron Lynch-Adams
Tight end: Jack Velling
Wide receiver: Nick Marsh

How is the rebuild of the program going?

Click the link below for an exclusive, inside look at how Smith is rebuilding the Spartan program.

Nine months in: How Jonathan Smith is building Michigan State Football

Schedule

MSU Football 2024 Season Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time (ET)

Aug. 30 (Friday)

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

7 p.m., BTN

Sept. 7

at Maryland

College Park, MD

3:30 p.m., BTN

Sept. 14

Prairie View A&M

East Lansing, MI

3:30 p.m., BTN

Sept. 21

at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, MA

TBA

Sept. 28

Ohio State

East Lansing, MI

TBA

Oct. 4 (Friday)

at Oregon

Eugene, OR

9 p.m., FOX

Oct. 19

Iowa (Homecoming)

East Lansing, MI

TBA

Oct. 26

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

TBA

Nov. 2

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

TBA

Nov. 16

at Illinois

Urbana-Champaign, IL

TBA

Nov. 22 (Friday)

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

8 p.m., FOX

Nov. 30

Rutgers

East Lansing, MI

TBA

