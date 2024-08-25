Michigan State football kicks off its season this Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. This was one of the busiest off-seasons for the Spartans in recent memory. From the hiring of Jonathan Smith as the new head coach to the transfer portal subtractions and additions, it can be difficult to keep track of who is on the coaching staff and roster.

If you are just tuning back into MSU football, here are some important things to know before the season gets underway.

For more information on the coaches and players, click the links (blue text).