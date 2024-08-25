Spartan Cheat Sheet: What you need to know before the season kicks off
Michigan State football kicks off its season this Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. This was one of the busiest off-seasons for the Spartans in recent memory. From the hiring of Jonathan Smith as the new head coach to the transfer portal subtractions and additions, it can be difficult to keep track of who is on the coaching staff and roster.
If you are just tuning back into MSU football, here are some important things to know before the season gets underway.
For more information on the coaches and players, click the links (blue text).
Coaches
Head coach: Jonathan Smith
Secondary coach: Blue Adams
Assistant head coach/Co-Special teams coordinator/Running backs coach: Keith Bhonapha
Wide receivers coach: Courtney Hawkins
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach: Brian Lindgren
Cornerbacks coach: Demetrice Martin
Offensive line coach/run game coordinator: Jim Michalczik
Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach: Joe Rossi
Defensive line coach: Legi Suiaunoa
Co-Special teams coordinator/Rush ends coach: Chad Wilt
Tight ends coach/Recruiting coordinator: Brian Wozniak
Returning players to know
Defensive back: Charles Brantley, Angelo Grose, Dillon Tatum, Chance Rucker, Malik Spencer
Defensive end/rush end: Khris Bogle, Jalen Thompson
Interior defensive line: Alex VanSumeren, Maverick Hansen
Kicker: Jonathan Kim
Linebacker: Jordan Hall, Darius Snow, Cal Haladay
Offensive line: Brandon Baldwin, Stanton Ramil, Ashton Lepo, Gavin Broscious, Kristian Phillips
Punter: Ryan Eckley
Running back: Nate Carter
Tight end: Michael Masunas, Brennan Parachek
Wide receiver: Alante Brown, Antonio Gates Jr., Montorie Foster Jr., Jaron Glover
Newcomers to know
Defensive back: Nikai Martinez, Jeremiah Hughes, Ed Woods, Lejond Cavazos
Defensive end/rush end: Anthony Jones, Tyler Gillison, Quindarius Dunnigan
Interior defensive line: Ben Roberts, D’Quan Douse
Linebacker: Jordan Turner, Wayne Matthews III
Offensive line: Tanner Miller, Luke Newman
Quarterback: Aidan Chiles, Tommy Schuster
Running back: Kay’ron Lynch-Adams
Tight end: Jack Velling
Wide receiver: Nick Marsh
How is the rebuild of the program going?
Click the link below for an exclusive, inside look at how Smith is rebuilding the Spartan program.
Nine months in: How Jonathan Smith is building Michigan State Football
Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (ET)
|
Aug. 30 (Friday)
|
Florida Atlantic
|
East Lansing, MI
|
7 p.m., BTN
|
Sept. 7
|
at Maryland
|
College Park, MD
|
3:30 p.m., BTN
|
Sept. 14
|
Prairie View A&M
|
East Lansing, MI
|
3:30 p.m., BTN
|
Sept. 21
|
at Boston College
|
Chestnut Hill, MA
|
TBA
|
Sept. 28
|
Ohio State
|
East Lansing, MI
|
TBA
|
Oct. 4 (Friday)
|
at Oregon
|
Eugene, OR
|
9 p.m., FOX
|
Oct. 19
|
Iowa (Homecoming)
|
East Lansing, MI
|
TBA
|
Oct. 26
|
at Michigan
|
Ann Arbor, MI
|
TBA
|
Nov. 2
|
Indiana
|
East Lansing, MI
|
TBA
|
Nov. 16
|
at Illinois
|
Urbana-Champaign, IL
|
TBA
|
Nov. 22 (Friday)
|
Purdue
|
East Lansing, MI
|
8 p.m., FOX
|
Nov. 30
|
Rutgers
|
East Lansing, MI
|
TBA
