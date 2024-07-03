Michigan State kicks off its 2024 season — and a new era for the program under head coach Jonathan Smith — versus Florida Atlantic in just under two months. With a ton of turnover from last year's roster, let's predict some potential breakout players (non-quarterbacks) on offense for the upcoming season.

Running back Nate Carter, redshirt junior

OK, this one may be a bit more obvious to people closer to the program than outside of it, and perhaps "breakout candidate" is not the correct term for Carter, but I am expecting a much bigger season for the tailback in 2024 compared to 2023. Carter shined in moments last season, but scored all four of his touchdowns in the team's first two games. MSU was high on Carter as a transfer from UConn heading into the 2023 campaign and he quickly took over the starting running back spot, but the then-redshirt sophomore got stuck in the mud behind an underwhelming offensive line and offensive system surrounding him. He amassed 185 carries for 798 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) and the aforementioned four touchdowns. Carter also recorded 22 receptions for 103 receving yards. The Rochester, New York native led the Spartans in every rushing category and all-purpose yards (901) last season, but it didn't amount to much recognition nationally or even within the conference once the team began to flounder.

Smith and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren want to set the tone in the ground game. They come in with a physical offensive approach that seems to favor the way Carter plays. Before the shoulder injury that cut his 2022 season with the Huskies short, Carter was averaging 128 yards per game through the first three contests of that season. With a dynamic quarterback under center in sophomore Aidan Chiles and a hopefully improved offensive line (that is to be determined), there should be opportunities for Carter to shine. Additionally, the Spartans brought in Massachusetts transfer running back Kay'ron Lynch-Adams this offseason to be Carter's running mate in the backfield in 2024. While Lynch-Adams is certainly going to be getting his fair amount of touches, it should allow Carter to stay more fresh, healthy and effective. Last year, due to injuries in the backfield, Carter was tasked with carrying the majority of the load and the wear and tear on his body toward the end of the season was evident. Those who watched or attended the Spartan’s "Spring Showcase" in April saw a glimpse of what he can do in a revamped system that will utilize his strengths as a downhill runner. In their first scrimmage possession, Carter took a handoff from Aidan Chiles and took it 50-yards to the house behind a key block from center Tanner Miller; ironically, Chiles and Miller are both newcomers from Oregon State that weren’t a part of the offense last season. They'll all play big roles in the new offense.

Tight end Jack Velling, junior

Velling was a two-year starter under Smith and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak at Oregon State and was very productive in that time, earning second-team All Pac-12 honors and setting a single-season record for most touchdowns (eight) by a tight end in OSU program history. He now has an opportunity to improve at a Big-time program under the same offensive system and a familiar face at quarterback in Chiles. The 6-foot-4, 241 pounder should step in and immediately improve the offense and especially a tight end room that has lacked production for several years now. As a freshman, Velling appeared in nine games and caught 16 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Last season in Corvallis, he had 29 catches for 438 yards and the aforementioned eight touchdowns l in 12 games.

Michigan State's Jack Velling catches a pass during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Under Smith, Lindgren and Wozniak, the tight end position was featured in Oregon State's offense and that is expected to be the case at Michigan State as well. Velling steps into his new environment in East Lansing as the likely No. 1 tight end option and should see plenty of targets in the passing game, but (assuming they are healthy by the start of the 2024 season) will have support from sophomore Brennan Parachek, graduate senior Tyneil Hopper and others. When Maliq Carr entered the transfer portal in the offseason, it left a hole to fill at the position for the Spartans, but you can easily argue that Velling is a vast upgrade there. He has a chance to be one of the more productive tight ends in recent memory for the Spartans, if things break right.

Wide receiver Nick Marsh, freshman

Marsh, a four-star wide receiver prospect, was an early class of 2024 commit in the cycle under Mel Tucker — before de-committing and then eventually re-committing to the Spartans — and had the opportunity to leave amid the former head coach’s dismissal. However, Marsh choose to stay and play for Smith and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins (who was the lone holdover assistant from Tucker's staff). The highest-rated recruit of the Spartans' 2024 class, along with four-star offensive tackle Rustin Young, comes in with broad expectations following a dominant career at River Rouge High School. Marsh is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, and uses his frame to win jump balls and fight for extra yards in the open field. In my opinion, his game shows flashes of former Spartan and now NFL receiver Keon Coleman in some ways.

Time will tell where Marsh fits within the receiving corps as a true freshman, but it's pretty clear he is the most naturally gifted player in the room. If he doesn’t start out of the gate, he’ll be nipping at some heels and it will be hard to keep him off the field for long. Marsh was arguably the Spartans' most impressive wide receiver during the "Spring Showcase" in April, which just gave a brief glimpse into what he will be able to do during his college career. Chiles has weapons surrounding him on MSU;s offense, but already seems to have a connection with Marsh, which was on display in the aforementioned "Spring Showcase," and Chiles has praised the ability of Marsh on numerous occasions. The wide receiver room has a good blend of size and ability, but lacked steady playmaking and speed as a unit last season. While not necessarily a burner, Marsh will have an opportunity to eventually become the dynamic threat the Spartans need, as he can get it done in a variety of ways. Outside of Marsh, two other young wide receivers to keep an eye on as potential breakout candidates are redshirt freshmen Aziah Johnson and Jaelen Smith.