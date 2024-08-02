The Michigan State linebacker corps has the potential to be elite. Last season, they were led by Cal Haladay, Jacoby Windmon, Aaron Brule and Jordan Hall. Although they took a hit when they lost Windmon to injury, they stayed together, and had a good season. With Windmon and Brule both departing, some new faces need to step up this coming season. With improved talent at defensive line and defensive back, if the linebackers take a lead role, then the Spartans should have a solid defense this season.

Key returning players

Michigan State LB Cal Haladay. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Cal Haladay (6-foot-1, 233 pounds) has been a leader of the Spartans for years, with over 300 tackles as a Spartan. Last season, he recorded 91 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and an interception. His Spartan career has been highlighted by his pick six late in the game to clinch the Peach Bowl victory in 2021, and when he returned a fumble for a touchdown against Iowa last season. Haladay, now being the veteran of the group, is expected to be a leader. He has a good chance to be the leading tackler for the Spartans for the fourth straight season.

Last season, Jordan Hall (6-foot-3, 236 pounds) had 67 tackles, fourth-highest on the Spartans. Hall gained a boatload of experience for being just a true freshman. He started six games and played in all 12 games. This season, he comes back as a sophomore ready to make an even bigger impact. He might not be relied upon as much as last year due to the increased depth at linebacker. However, Hall will definitely be a key contributor this fall for the Spartans.

Darius Snow (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) has had his injury issues while at Michigan State, but when he's been healthy, he's been a contributor. Snow missed almost the entirety of the 2022 season after suffering a significant leg injury in the season opener. In 2023, he made six tackles in four games played. Snow missed the last six games of the season. Snow is entering his fifth season in East Lansing and the expectation is that he will be healthy for the season after going through spring practices. Snow has not started a game since 2022, but if he remains healthy, he will likely be in the playing rotation this season.

Transfer additions

Michigan State LB Wayne Matthews III (© Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports)

Wayne Matthews III (6-foot-2, 232 pounds) is the biggest x-factor at linebacker for the Spartans this season. Leading all transfer portal players in tackles last season, with 135, Matthews III was a great player for Old Dominion. He is now leveling up to the Big Ten. It remains to be seen how he will handle the better competition on a weekly basis. If all goes well, he will be one of the top linebackers for the Spartans this year.

Last season, Jordan Turner (6-foot-1, 231 pounds) played for head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin. He transferred to East Lansing after recording 61 tackles last season, and 64 the year before. The Farmington Hills native has plenty of Big Ten experience and he will also likely be a key contributor, alongside key names like Haladay, Hall, Snow and Matthews III.

Semaj Bridgeman (6-foot-2, 223 pounds) was a Michigan Wolverine just last year, but made a shocking move to transfer to rival Michigan State after the 2023 season. He was a former four-star recruit out of high school. The Philadelphia native still has four years of eligibility remaining. He did not play in his freshman season at Michigan, but should be a key young piece for Michigan State in years to come, no matter how much he gets on the field this season.

Marcellius Pulliam (6-foot-2, 234 pounds) is another transfer, who committed to Michigan State after previously playing for the Miami Hurricanes. He played in 10 games last season, mostly on special teams. His highlight of last season was his lone interception of the season in November against Boston College. He is another good depth piece for the already deep Michigan State linebacker corps.

Depth/possible rotation players

Aaron Alexander (6-foot-1, 233 pounds) originally committed to Michigan, but decided to sign with UMass in 2022. He then entered the portal after redshirting in his one season with the Minutemen, and committed to Michigan State. He had nine tackles for Michigan State, while playing mostly on special teams. He is now returning for his redshirt sophomore campaign and could find his way onto the field in some capacity in 2024.

Sam Edwards (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) is going into his redshirt senior season, after playing for the Spartans for the past four seasons. He recorded two tackles in 2023, one against Michigan, and one against Penn State. Edwards was primarily the team's starting long snapper on field goals and PATs last season.

David Milikin (5-foot-11, 216 pounds) is going to his redshirt sophomore season, and had one tackle last year against Washington. The Grayling, Mich. native joined the Spartans as a walk-on in 2022. He switched positions from running back to linebacker last year.

True freshman

Brady Pretzlaff (6-foot-3, 228 pounds) was a former three-star recruit out of Gaylord, Michigan. He should make an impact in the coming years in East Lansing. The 40th best linebacker in the country, according to Rivals, flipped his commitment from Minnesota to Michigan State. Given the depth of the room, Pretzlaff will likely not play as much as he deserves to in year one. However, he will definitely be a key piece in the future for the Spartans.

Chris Piwowarczyk (6-foot, 228 pounds) and Carter Enyard (6-foot-1, 216 pounds) are the final two players at linebacker, and both are walk-ons. Piwowarczyk is an in-state product from Fenton, Mich. Enyard was originally committed to Kent State, but decided to walk-on in East Lansing after a stellar high school career in Missouri.

Overall, Michigan State's defense will depend on this linebacker corps. If they play well, the Spartans will win a lot of games, and if not, will probably win very few. With the likely starters being a mix of Haladay, Hall, Matthews III, Snow and Turner, Michigan State should be solid at linebacker.

