Projected starter: Aidan Chiles, sophomore

Aidan Chiles (Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

The connection between Smith, Lindgren and Chiles was strong enough for the young and talented signal-caller to want to follow his coaches from Corvallis, Oregon to East Lansing, Michigan. Adrian and Nikki Chiles, Aidan's parents, spoke to Spartans Illustrated and detailed just how strong that bond is between their son and the head coach at Michigan State. They know he is in good hands and feel comfortable knowing that while they're in California, their son will be taken care of in the Great Lakes State. "When you find your people – my son has found his people – and when he's comfortable and when he's confident with that, it makes us very comfortable and confident," Nikki said this past December. "And the same people that he found, I mean, they’re our people, too. We appreciate those coaches, from Coach Smith and his whole team, we just really appreciate them. So yes, we felt very comfortable and confident – because our son does.” In March, Aidan discussed his decision to join Michigan State himself, and reiterated that his relationship with Smith was the biggest factor for him. “I wouldn’t be here right now, like in Michigan right now, if it weren’t for Coach Smith and the conversations we had prior to this,” Chiles said. The young Chiles gives Michigan State a dynamic option at quarterback that perhaps Spartan fans haven't seen since Drew Stanton (an argument could also be made for Brian Lewerke) or maybe ever. Chiles is a pass-first quarterback, but is also dangerous with his legs. His talent is undeniable and his potential is considered to be sky-high. With that said, it is important for fans to remember that Aidan is still very young, entering just his second year as a college football player. There will be mistakes. There will be turnovers. There will be growing pains. In his conversation with Spartans Illustrated, Adrian noted that this will likely be the case for his son's first season at MSU. Patience is important for the coaches, team and fans when it comes to Aidan. However, the former four-star, dual-threat quarterback prospect gained valuable experience at Oregon State last year. While he was the primary backup quarterback to OSU starter DJ Uiagalelei in 2023, he found his way onto the field as a true freshman. In 100 total offensive snaps played, Aidan completed 24 of his 35 pass attempts (68.6%) for 309 yards and four touchdowns, with zero interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 79 rushing yards and three additional touchdowns. While the experience is limited, that playing time last season is going to come in handy for the young Chiles in 2024. Even though he is now at a different school, the quarterback has already had a full season in Lindgren and Smith's offensive system. He's also had a chance to acclimate to East Lansing in the winter, spring practices and now summer. Fans got their first glimpse of the young quarterback in a Michigan State uniform during the "Spring Showcase" event on April 20. While it wasn't a perfect performance, Aidan showed off his athletic ability, leadership and command of the offense. His teammates have high paise for him, but again, he will have more developing to do throughout the 2024 season.

Projected backup: Tommy Schuster, sixth-year senior

Tommy Schuster (Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

Arguably the most savvy move made by the coaching staff this season — and one that isn't talked about enough in my opinion — was the addition of Schuster this offseason. Bringing a veteran presence in Schuster into a quarterbacks room that lacked playing experience with one sophomore and two freshmen as the only other scholarship signal-callers was a much-needed addition for Smith, Lindgren and company. While at North Dakota, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Schuster had prolific career. He played in 45 total games, completed 843 out of 1,252 passes (67%) and threw for 9,075 yards, 63 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also added 175 rushing yards and five additional touchdowns on the ground. He holds North Dakota school career records for passing yards, passing completions touchdown passes and total offense (9,250 yards). Schuster is also local to Michigan, having played his high school football at Chippewa Valley in Clinton Township. He went 30-6 during his final three seasons as staring quarterback for the Big Reds. He also earned 2018 Associated Press Player of the Year honors for the state of Michigan. Lindgren had plenty of praise for Schuster this past spring "You can tell that he has done it before and has been out there," Lindgren said about Schuster in April. "He has done a nice job at extending plays." Schuster played in the spring game and looked confident with an efficient outing. While this is Chiles' starting job without question, Schuster is an experienced player the coaches can count on to come in and run the offense if called upon.

True freshman: Alessio Milivojevic

Alessio Milivojevic (Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

Shortly after arriving in East Lansing, Michigan State's new coaching staff identified Milivojevic as a quarterback target in the 2024 class and offered him a scholarship on Dec. 8, 2023. Things progressed quickly from there, as Milivojevic took an official visit one week later and then committed to Michigan State at the end of the trip, announcing his pledge to the Spartans on Dec. 17, 2023. "Michigan State really stuck out in many ways — playing in the Big Ten, having an amazing coaching staff like this and getting developed by them, and also at the same time getting a great education," Milivojevic told Spartans Illustrated about his commitment. Milivojevic then signed with Michigan State during the early signing period on Dec. 20, 2023 and enrolled in January. He was able to go through the winter strength and conditioning regimen and then spring practices with MSU as he adjusts to East Lansing and life a college student-athlete. Milivojevic participated in the "Spring Showcase" event for his first opportunity to play in front of fans in Spartan Stadium. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound, St. Francis High School standout ranked as the No. 20 player in the state of Illinois and the No. 20 dual-threat quarterback in the 2024 cycle. His ability both as a passer and a runner caught the attention of the Michigan State coaching staff (and many other staffs). His upside is considered to be quite high. He had an extremely productive career at St. Francis. As a senior, Milivojevic completed 72.8% of his passes for 3,408 yards and 40 touchdowns, while only throwing four interceptions. He also rushed for 331 yards and scored nine additional touchdowns on the ground. "I would describe myself as a QB who can sit in the pocket and make all the throws, but also I’m big and physical and get the running first downs or stretch out a play," Milivojevic previously told Spartans Illustrated. More than likely, as is the case with most true freshmen quarterbacks, Milivojevic will redshirt in 2024 and take a year to master the offense and develop physically. However, if injuries happen to Chiles and Schuster, he could see the field in 2024. Milivojevic can also play in up to four games before burning his redshirt.

True freshman: Ryland Jessee

Ryland Jessee (Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

Arguably the biggest signing day surprise this past December, Jessee flipped his commitment from Utah State to Michigan State on Dec. 20, 2023 and signed with the Spartans. “I chose Michigan State because of the coaching staff and the culture that they brought with them from Oregon State,” Jessee told Spartans Illustrated about his commitment. “I couldn’t be more excited to be a Spartan and be a part of the tradition of Michigan State.” He stealthily took a visit to East Lansing during the weekend of Dec. 15 though Dec. 17 last year, as the Spartans' coaching staff worked in the background to secure two 2024 quarterback commitments with Jessee and Milivojevic. However, Jessee's relationship with Smith and Lindgren goes back much further than last December, as the coaches originally offered the quarterback in June of 2023 when they were still at Oregon State. Shortly after his offer from the Beavers, Jessee committed to Utah State. But the previously established relationship between Smith, Lindgren and Jessee paid dividends for the Spartans, as they were able to flip his commitment from the Aggies late in the process and get him to sign his National Letter of Intent for Michigan State. The 6-foot-4 Jessee was rated as a three-star prospect out of Helix High School in La Mesa, California in the 2024 class. He also was an early enrollee and arrived in East Lansing in January, and went through winter strength and conditioning and then spring practices and eventually the "Spring Showcase." Now, Jessee and the rest of the team are focused on the summer strength and conditioning program, which resumes this month after a brief break.

Jessee is a big-bodied quarterback with a strong arm who can make a variety of throws. He can also extend plays with his legs. He has a lot of potential, but will likely need some development time. Similarly to Milivojevic, the most likely scenario for Jessee is to redshirt in 2024 and learn and develop throughout the season, but anything could happen. Again, he can appear in up to four games to gain some valuable in-game experience before losing his redshirt.