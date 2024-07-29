During Mel Tucker’s tenure as head football coach, Michigan State’s secondary struggled more than any other position group. Under the helm of former defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, the Spartans pass defense ranked outside the top 80 in the country three times. With Jonathan Smith as head coach, MSU is hopeful that, with new talent to its defensive backfield and the return of key contributors from last year's team, the defense can thrive under new defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. Secondary coach Blue Adams and cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin also join the fold and look to help improve the play of the defensive backs. Despite the optimism for the improved secondary, some players in the defensive backfield left in the transfer portal this offseason. Departures this offseason for the Spartans include former starting safety Jaden Mangham, Marqui Lowery Jr., Sean Brown, Eddie Pleasant III and more. However, the Spartans retooled the secondary with several new transfer additions who could potentially make instant impacts. We'll take a look at those players and the returning players below.

Who's back?

One of the more experienced cornerbacks on MSU’s roster, Charles Brantley (6-foot, 170 pounds), returns to the Spartans as a redshirt junior. Brantley has appeared in 22 games for the MSU with 15 career starts at cornerback. In his Spartan career, he's recorded 11 pass break-ups, two interceptions, and 76 tackles. Last season, Brantley played the first three games before missing the rest of the season with an injury. During the offseason, Brantley entered the transfer portal before withdrawing in late December. His health is key to the Spartans improvement in the defensive backfield. Angelo Grose (5-foot-10, 192 pounds) is the most experienced defensive back for the Spartans with 35 starts over three seasons, including 21 starts at safety and 14 starts at nickel. In four seasons with the Spartans, the redshirt senior has recorded 231 career tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Last season, Grose ranked second on the team with 72 tackles and was tied for second with two interceptions. The veteran is expected to be a versatile contributor this season at safety and nickel.

Dillon Tatum returns for the Spartans in 2024. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Dillon Tatum (5-foot-11, 197 pounds) is one of the most talented players on this roster. During his sophomore season (2023), Tatum started in eight games at cornerback and ranked seventh on the team with 45 tackles. Tatum also ranked 12th in the Big Ten in pass breakups. This season, Tatum is shifting to safety. He is one of the leaders of the secondary, especially considering he represented Michigan State at 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days. Rising sophomore Chance Rucker (6-foot-1, 181 pounds) returns to the Spartans after an impressive freshman season. Rucker played in all 12 games, starting eight times at cornerback. Rucker recorded 23 tackles, four pass break-ups, and one interception to highlight an impressive freshman season in an MSU uniform. Rucker heads into his true sophomore season with valuable experience. Expect him to contribute at cornerback this season, whether it be as a starter or backup. In two seasons in a Spartan uniform, Malik Spencer (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) has played in 17 games, recording 77 career tackles. After minimal playing time in his freshman season, Spencer played in all 12 games for MSU making eight starts at safety in his sophomore season. Spencer tied for second on the team with 72 tackles and tied for 15th in the Big Ten with six pass breakups. Spencer is one of the players in MSU’s defensive back group looking to take the next step and be a significant factor on defense heading into his junior season. In four games played, Brandon Lewis (5-foot-11, 186 pounds) saw 20 defensive snaps and made seven appearances on special teams. The Lansing native played a season-high 13 snaps on defense against Ohio State. Lewis made his first career start against Nebraska where he recorded one tackle. Caleb Coley (6-foot, 184 pounds) has played in nine games for the Spartans over the past two seasons. He was another bright young star that emerged last season. As a redshirt freshman, Coley played six games and earned his first career start against Nebraska. Coley was awarded as an Academic All-Big Ten honoree playing 19 snaps on defense and 28 on special teams. Coley recorded four tackles during the 2023 season. The two-year letter winner cornerback Ade Willie (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) has played in 16 games for the Spartans over the past two seasons. During his sophomore season in 2023, Willie played in 10 games, with one start, and recorded six tackles. After transferring from Cincinnati after the 2022 season, Armorion Smith (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) played in the first four games of the 2023 season for the Spartans before suffering a season-ending injury. Smith played 75 snaps on defense at safety and also made 11 appearances on special teams, recording two tackles. Unfortunately, off the field, Smith is dealing with the devastating prognosis of his mother. Redshirt sophomore Shawn Smith (5-foot-11, 195 pounds), from Farmington Hills, Michigan, has not seen game action in his career at MSU. In high school at U of D Jesuit, Smith played wide receiver and defensive back. A cornerback from Lake Wales, Florida, Phillip Davis (6-foot-1, 197 pounds) redshirted during the 2023 season. In high school, Davis led Lake Wales to an undefeated 15-0 season and a 3S state championship as a senior in 2022. A redshirt junior from Moorestown, New Jersey, Khalil Majeed (5-foot-11, 198 pounds) is another returning defensive back who provides depth at safety. Majeed has played in 13 games over three seasons recording 20 tackles in his career. Last season, Majeed appeared in eight games, totaling 19 tackles, one sack, and an interception on 151 snaps on defense. Majeed’s best performance was against Penn State, where he recorded five career tackles. A redshirt sophomore out of Woodhaven High School in Detroit, Dorian Davis (6-foot, 192 pounds) joined the Spartans as a walk-on last September and has not seen game action yet. He is not expected to be a major contributor this season. Caleb Gash (6-foot, 190 pounds) played one game last season. He made his Spartan debut against Indiana. During his high school career, Gash played defensive back, running back, wide receiver, and quarterback. In his senior season 2022, Gash led South Lyon East to a school record record seven wins and an appearance in the MHSAA Division 2 Playoffs.

Transfer additions

Ed Woods at Arizona State. (© D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports)

A transfer cornerback from Arizona State, Ed Woods (6-foot, 181 pounds) joins the Spartans to help strengthen their secondary group. Woods chose MSU over Alabama and other power conference schools during his transfer process. During his time in Tempe, Woods started in 14 games and recorded 66 tackles. In 2023, Woods played 503 defensive snaps and 87 snaps on special teams. He has one year of college eligibility remaining. A transfer from UCF, Nikai Martinez (5-foot-11, 191 pounds) started 13 games in two years with the Knights. During his sophomore season in 2023, Martinez tied for the team lead in interceptions with three and was fifth in tackles with 54 tackles. The safety is expected to be an immediate contributor in this secondary, despite arriving to East Lansing in the summer. Aveon Grose (5-foot-11, 177 pounds), a transfer from Southern Illinois, joined the Spartans in January with three years of eligibility remaining. Grose has played in 10 games at two different schools during his college career. Grose started as a freshman at Charlotte in 2022, where he played in the last six games including starting in four of those games. He recorded 16 tackles in his four starts with the 49ers. In his sophomore season with Southern Illinois, Grose recorded five tackles in his four games with the Salukis. Lejond Cavazos (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) has spent time at two schools during his collegiate career. Cavazos began his college career at Ohio State where he appeared in 11 games and made eight tackles in two seasons. In 2022, Cavazos transferred to North Carolina. During the 2022 season, Cavazos appeared in 11 games as a defensive back and was a starter in the last three games. He recorded 18 tackles in his first season with the Tar Heels. In 2023, Cavazos battled an injury, which allowed him to only play in one game. Jeremiah Hughes (6-foot, 200 pounds) spent one season with the LSU where he appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman. Hughes played 39 defensive snaps at cornerback and 179 on special teams. Hughes recorded six tackles last season. He is now entering his true sophomore campaign now with the Spartans.

The freshmen

Justin Denson Jr. is another talented defensive back who can bring a spark to MSU’s secondary. Denson was ranked 23rd by Rivals among class of 2024 prospects from Pennsylvania. After playing most of his high school career at La Salle Academy in Providence, Denson transferred to Wyoming Seminary School in Pennsylvania for his senior season. In his senior season, he recorded 45 tackles, nine pass breakups, and five interceptions, and was named the East Coast Power Prep Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Denson also represented the East team at the All-American Bowl. He was an early-enrollee for MSU and went through spring ball. Jaylen Thompson comes to MSU looking to bring a new spark to MSU’s defensive backfield. Thompson was ranked 62nd among cornerbacks in the class of 2024 by Rivals. A native of Murfreesboro, Thompson was also ranked 15th by Rivals among the top overall prospects in Tennessee. In his senior year at Riverdale High School, he was named the Region 3-6A Defensive MVP, recording 57 tackles and six interceptions and returning three of those interceptions for touchdowns. Like Denson. Thompson was also an early-enrollee. A defensive back out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida, Andrew Brinson IV (6-foot-1, 184 pounds) was a former three-star and was ranked the 19th-best athlete in the nation by Rivals. Brinson was also ranked as the 81st-best prospect in Florida for the 2024 class. Brinson played both defensive back and wide receiver at Gaither High School. A from Virginia, DJ Kennard (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) played his high school career at Falls Church and his postgraduate career at Palmetto Prep before enrolling at Michigan State in January as a preferred walk-on. During his one year at Palmetto, Kennard shined leading the Minutemen to an 8-0 record. As a captain at Falls Church in his senior year, Kennard was named first-team all-district as a wide receiver, defensive back, and punt returner, while also being named second-team all-region. Keshawn Williams (6-foot, 176 pounds) comes to East Lansing, after an impressive high school career at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee (where he was teammates with Thompson). During his time at Riverdale, Williams was a dominant two-way player recording 63 receptions for 874 yards and 14 touchdowns as a wide receiver and 53 tackles with eight tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and one interception as a defensive back.