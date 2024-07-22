Michigan State defensive back Armorion Smith is from River Rouge, Michigan, a city just south of Detroit. Raised by a single mother, Gala Gilliam, Smith is the oldest of six children.

Smith started his college career with Cincinnati and spent two years with the Bearcats. However, tragedy struck in October of 2022 when Gilliam was diagnosed with breast cancer. During the midst of his mom's fight with breast cancer, Smith transferred to Michigan State in the summer of 2023.

Despite the family's prayers and Gilliam's courageous fight, the cancer metastasized and she received a devastating prognosis just before the upcoming 2024 fall football season: she was given three to six months to live.

Gilliam's diagnosis devastated the family and placed a heavy burden on Smith. He could soon face the challenge of pursuing his football dreams while caring for his five siblings, aged 2 to 16.

To support the family, Gilliam's close friend, Ronnesha Freeman, initiated a GoFundMe campaign. The campaign has currently raised over $6,300 and is still accepting donations.

In a heartwarming display of compassion, the Farah family, owners of IHOP franchises in Livonia, Brighton, and Ypsilanti also stepped in to help.

They offered Smith an NIL (name, image and likeness) deal on the This Is Sparta MSU Show, providing much-needed financial assistance to him and his siblings. Additionally, the Farah family organized a fundraising event to complement the GoFundMe campaign.