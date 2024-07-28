For the fans of the Michigan State Spartans, the 2023 football season was a lot like watching a train wreck in slow motion. Dillon Tatum had a front row seat to that derailment, which one could argue was triggered by the controversy that resulted in the eventual firing of head coach Mel Tucker.

“As soon as it happened, you could tell the morale changed,” Tatum told a crowd of reporters at 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days. “We let a few games slip through our hands … But my goal, my job, actually, is not to let it slip, and not to let this thing go backwards.”

When probed further about some of the reasons things slipped so severely last fall, the rising junior defensive back from West Bloomfield gave a remarkably honest answer about the status of the locker room last fall.

“I don't think we liked each other a lot,” Tatum said.

For many of Tatum’s teammates, the slippage was too much to bear. A total of 44 players departed East Lansing over the last year via the transfer portal. But, Tatum decided to stick around, and his reasons for doing so are clear.

“I grew up a State fan,” he explained. “So, when a little adversity or little problem comes by, why would I leave it when I know it can be fixed, when I know I can help and battle through something? I just can't leave the program hanging.”

Tatum remembers watching the Spartans win championships, a few of which were claimed in Lucas Oil Stadium where he was speaking on Wednesday. Tatum is committed to helping rebuild the Spartan program back to those great heights.

“We all need to have the same goal in mind,” he said. “That's winning championships here at Michigan State … We're focused on the future. Focused on learning and getting better with the guys that are here in this locker room now.”

To work towards this goal, especially now that he is an upperclassman, Tatum understands that he needs to lead by example.

“(It’s) definitely still a learning curve,” Tatum said. “It’s still learning each and every day. Putting the pieces together is a big part of the deal that we got going on here. So, playing to my best ability at any given point and at any time is my goal."

But, Tatum has also learned to lesson that the team needs to be more of a cohesive unit if they are going to succeed. First and foremost, they need to like each other. He sees himself as a possible catalyst for this much needed change.

“It was a big deal over the summer to be able to like each other as teammates,” he said. “Trusting one another is a big deal, so I think we've done a pretty good job of that so far.

“The past two years, I knew everybody on the team, everyone's name, at least where they were from,” he went on explain. “So now I'm learning that all over again. That's a big thing for me, because the more personal factors you have with a guy that you can share or that they can take from, it builds more connection, and it builds more trust as a teammate. As a leader, that's big.”

Tatum continued to explain how over the summer he hosted a couple of events with swimming and a cookout featuring barbequed chicken. He feels like this type of activity has helped the team to become closer.

The new coaching staff has also put in the work in an attempt to bring the team closer. This is also starting to pay dividends.

“In the weight room, we had five teams within our team (that competed against each other),” Tatum said. “Competition helps build relationships and helps build trust with one another. That's what we did all summer.”

Tatum was also quick to point out that his team won the overall weight room competition at the end of the summer session.

“I just gotta put that out there,” he said. “Shout out black team.”

Tatum is clearly a competitor who is focused on righting the ship In East Lansing. He summed up his thoughts on the topic as follows:

“Lead by example, set the example, and get guys to compete,” he said. “Because without competitiveness, what kind of team do you have? A bunch of losers.”