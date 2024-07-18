The Michigan State tight ends room arguably has the most talent from top to bottom that we’ve seen in a while in East Lansing, and that bodes well for young quarterback Aidan Chiles in a new setting. Head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren bring a multi-faceted offensive approach from Oregon State that utilizes the tight end position often and effectively. New MSU tight ends coach Brian Wozniak also followed Smith to East Lansing from Corvallis and brings solid experience having coached multiple NFL players at the position, including Luke Musgrave. When Maliq Carr entered the transfer portal last December, it didn’t take long for the Spartans to upgrade the position. Jack Velling was amongst the best tight ends in the Pac-12 last season and decided to come to East Lansing shortly after the commitment of Chiles, his teammate in Corvallis,. The two, on paper, look to be one of the better quarterback-tight end tandems in the Big Ten in 2024 and already have chemistry together. Aside from Velling, the depth at the position should be on display this year. Brennan Parachek saw time on the field last season as a freshman and will likely see a heightened role in 2024, if healthy. Michael Masunas, Tyneil Hopper and Ademola Faleye will all look to compete for playing time as well, and several freshmen join the fold. Let’s breakd own the offense's “security blankets” further:

Jack Velling (junior)

Jack Velling (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Velling committed to Michigan State on Dec. 18, 2023 and enrolled im January. As mentioned, Velling brings by far the most college experience and production to the room as a junior transfer from Oregon State. Of course, he is plenty familiar with the offensive system that Smith and Lindgren bring to East Lansing. Last season as a sophomore, Velling earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors after setting the school single-season record for touchdowns by a tight end with eight. The eight touchdowns also tied for the most by a tight end in the FBS in the 2023 regular season. Overall, he caught 29 balls for 438 yards (15.1 yards per catch) on the campaign. As a freshman in 2022, Velling caught 16 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. He’ll come into the 2024 season as the top tight end on the roster and has a chance to become one of the better tight ends in the country. The Seattle native has good size at 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, but separates himself with his combination of great hands and breakaway ability. His athleticism was on display throughout the season and is something the Spartans will milk in an offense that will feature multiple formations in allowing him to find open space. Velling's ability to get open was lauded by his teammates and coaches throughout the spring and he should be heavily featured in the passing game come the fall. Given his proven abilities, Velling will be asked to not only be a reliable security blanket on this offense, but a playmaker. His experience in the system will help the offense progress faster than others in the room, but despite his new environment, Velling has also seemingly taken the opportunity to lead and help the others come along. He was selected to join Smith, running back Nate Carter and defensive back Dillon Tatum as Michigan State's representatives at Big Ten Media Days later this in Indianapolis

Brennan Parachek (sophomore)

Nov 4, 2023; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans tight end Brennan Parachek (82) runs upfield behind the back of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Quinton Newsome (6) in the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports (© Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports)

Perhaps Parachek may have been poised for a larger role in the offense if Velling didn’t transfer in, as he worked his way onto the field somewhat as a true freshman in 2023 and showed off his natural abilities. However, the expectation in that Michigan State will often use multiple-tight end looks under Smith, Lindgren and Wozniak, and Parachek very well could be on the field a good amount. Parachek missed the Spring Showcase in April due to an injury, but if he is healthy come the fall, he should see plenty of snaps in 2024 and carve out a role in the offense. As a freshman in 2023, Parachek made six catches for 55 yards and also saw some time on special teams. Injuries limited him for part of last season, but he totaled 93 snaps on offense and 43 snaps on special teams units. Parachek — a holdover from Mel Tucker’s final recruiting class — was a four-star prospect out of high school and came into East Lansing as one of the highest-rated tight end prospects in the country for the 2023 class (No. 23 at the position) and the No. 8 player from Michigan, according to Rivals. The Dexter native has gained more than 20 pounds since coming to East Lansing and was listed on the spring roster at 6-foot-5, 254 pounds. If he is fully healthy for is sophomore campaign in 2024m Parachek lifts the ceiling for the position group as a whole. Even though he won't be the top option in the passing game from the tight ends group, he should see more opportunities to produce than he did as a freshman. We’ll see how big of a leap he takes.

Tyneil Hopper (seventh-year senior)

Tyneil Hopper (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Hopper was granted a seventh year of eligibility by the NCAA for the 2024 season due to medical hardship and adds another nice piece to the tight end room if he is healthy entering the campaign. After spending his first five years at Boise State, Hopper transferred to MSU as a graduate senior in 2023 and played in 35 offensive snaps last year, including a 13-yard touchdown catch versus Richmond. Unfortunately, his year was cut short after suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week Three versus Washington. He finished the year with two catches for 24 yards and the aforementioned score. After redshirting his first year at Boise State, Hopper totaled 22 receptions for 259 yards and two touchdowns in 45 career games over the next four seasons with the Broncos. After five years in Boise, he had another year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic and chose the Spartans over other suitors for the 2023 season. In 48 career games, including 11 starts, Hopper recorded a total of 24 career receptions for 283 yards and three touchdowns combined between Boise State and Michigan State. Height-wise, perhaps Hopper is a bit undersized for a traditional tight end at 6-foot-3, which makes him the shortest tight end on MSU's 2024 roster, but he has a solid of weight of 245 pounds and his speed and athleticism set him apart. Hopper's ability as a blocker has often been praised as well. Hopper did not participate in the spring practices in 2024 as he continues to rehab from the significant injury, but the hope is that he’ll be ready to contribute this season. It is something to monitor.

Michael Masunas (redshirt sophomore)

Michael Masunas (Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

It will be interesting to see how the next few players down the depth chart fit into the Spartans' plans this season, but Masunas will look to find a bigger role for himself compared to his first two years on campus. He redshirted in 2022 at MSU and saw limited action in 2023, mostly appearing on special teams with 42 snaps played. He played just four offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, but caught his first career pass versus Penn State, which went for one yard, in the 2023 season finale. The Tucson, Arizona native was a three-star recruit out and has battled injuries during his tenure. During the spring, Wozniak spoke about Masunas' progression. "He battled some tough injuries in his time early on, and really, the kid hasn't missed a step," Wozniak said about Masunas. "He’s smart, he’s into it. Football IQ, you’re kind of speaking his language." Smith also said Maunas made some plays during scrimmages in the spring and praised the overall depth of the room. Even in a limited role, Masunas can still provide value to the team. He has been lauded for his ability as a blocker and can make an impact that way. With the nature of the tight end position and injuries, there’s always a chance he could be asked to do more as well. From what we know, it sounds like he would be ready for the opportunity if it presented itself.

Ademola Faleye (redshirt junior)

Ademola Faleye (No. 83) (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Faleye transferred from Norfolk State in 2023 and did not see game action last season in order to preserve a redshirt. In two seasons at Norfolk State, Faleye caught nine balls for 93 yards and two touchdowns. He comes into this season ready to compete for a spot in the offense and could provide matchup problems for opposing defense if he gets on the field. The tallest of the tight end group, standing at 6-foot-7, Faleye is a big target but came in raw as a football player last year. The new coaching staff seems to like his upside as a player, however. Wozniak hinted during the spring that Faleye was perhaps ahead of schedule in his development. “Ademola (Faleye) has been a surprise," Wozniak said. "Just building him up. He looks different, he's 252 pounds right now and can still move.” It is likely that Faleye will still need more time to develop and become a guy the offense can trust, but his size and skill set gives him an advantage. We’ll see what role Faleye can ultimately carve out for himself this season, but the potential is certainly there.

Wyatt Hook (true freshman)

Wyatt Hook (Photo courtesy of Wyatt Hook)

Hook is the lone scholarship signing at tight end in the 2024 incoming class and was one of the recruits flipped from Oregon State when Smith and Wozniak were hired in. In addition to MSU and OSU, the three-star prospect also had offers from Colorado, Washington State, California and Hawaii. He committed to MSU on Dec. 12 and signed with the Spartans on Dec. 20. Hook did not enroll early, but arrived to East Lansing this summer. Hook's previous relationship with Smith, Wozniak and the rest of the staff that was built during their time at Oregon State, and the coaches' vision for the future at Michigan State, made the California native comfortable with moving across the country for college and becoming a Spartan. “The message from the coaches was that they want to build a blue-collar program and not just have a team year-in and year-out, they want to set a program for years to come," Hook previously told Spartans Illustrated. Hook also likes the way that Michigan State utilizes the tight end position and the staff's history of putting tight ends in the NFL. “It’s the best offense to run for a tight end and they showed that by putting guys in the league," Hook told Rivals. "When Coach Smith was even at Washington he put tight ends in the league there.” At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Hook has good size for the position but will likely need to put on more weigh during his college career. While it's likely he'll will redshirt in 2024 due to the depth already on the roster, Hook will have plenty of opportunities to learn and grow and make an impact in the future.

True freshman walk-ons Charlie Baker and Easton Boggs

Charlie Baker (Photo courtesy of Charlie Baker)

Two other roster additions that perhaps aren't talked about as much are with in-state true freshman walk-on tight ends Charlie Baker and Easton Boggs. It is unlikely either player will make an impact on offense in 2024, but they both have the potential opportunity to grow and develop and make a difference later in their careers. As a recent graduate of East Lansing High School, Baker gets to fulfill a dream of playing in his hometown at the collegiate level. "I committed to MSU because ever since I was a kid growing up here, I’ve always wanted to play football as a Spartan," Baker told Spartans Illustrated in February. "I was born here (in Lansing) and have lived here my whole life and been going to Michigan State games since I was born." He had a scholarship offer from Valparaiso (FCS) and another preferred walk-on offer from Central Michigan, but chose to stay home in hopes of earning a scholarship down the road. Baker recorded 55 receptions for 916 yards and seven total touchdowns as a senior in 2023, earning all-region and all-conference honors.

Easton Boggs (Photo courtesy of Easton Boggs)

Boggs helped lead Lenawee Christian in Adrian, Michigan to a Division 2 eight-man football state title last fall. He recorded 210 yards and three touchdowns in the championship game. The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder chose Smith, Wozniak and the Spartans over other preferred walk-on finalist, Liberty and Hillsdale. "Through conversations with family and coaches, and a lot of prayer, I decided on Michigan State," Boggs told Spartans Illustrated in February. "MSU has a program that is turning around, and no discredit to the coaches at Hillsdale, but the staff here is amazing. My opportunities at MSU are going to be endless and I can’t wait to see where the journey takes me! All glory to God!" As a senior in 2023, Boggs recorded 46 receptions for 746 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also played on defense and tallied 68 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, seven forced fumbles, three pass deflections and an interception.