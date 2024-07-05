Every year, it seems like the Spartans have a solid running back group that helps them to at least a few wins. In the last couple of seasons, Le’Veon Bell, LJ Scott, and Kenneth Walker III most recently, were among the nation’s best running backs. This season, Michigan State returns Nate Carter, a junior, who started last season, and racked up 798 yards. His potential is unmatched in this running back room, and he has two years of eligibility left. Combine him with new quarterback Aidan Chiles and new head coach Jonathan Smith, and there is a good chance that they turn around the program in the years to come. Carter was the focal point of the Spartans’ offense last season, as he had 185 rushes throughout the season, averaging 4.3 yards per rush, and four touchdowns. The remainder of the running back core did not have much of an impact as the rest of the team gained just 276 rushing yards. The team ran for a combined seven touchdowns, four of which Carter was responsible for. Despite the solid performances from Carter, Michigan State was ranked 127th in rushing yards in the country. Only six schools ran for less yards. Michigan State also ranked last in the Big Ten. The rest of the run game was almost invisible. Because of that struggle, during the offseason, the Spartans made some moves. Jaren Mangham transferred to Minnesota and Jordon Simmons went to Akron. Jaelon Barbarin, Davion Primm, and Jalen Berger all entered the transfer portal as well, and Harold Joiner III (played running back, linebacker, and safety in his MSU career) graduated. That means the only returners are Carter, Joseph Martinez, and Chris Williams. Michigan State also made two big signings from the high school ranks -- Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier, who were both three -star recruits from Texas. Along with the true freshman, the Spartans added walk-on Jaxon McCaig, and UMass transfer Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams. Let’s take an in-depth look at all of the players in running backs coach Keith Bhonapha's room.

Projected starter: Nate Carter, redshirt junior

Nate Carter. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Carter has had an interesting career. Despite being only a two-star recruit out of high school, according to Rivals, he committed to the University of Connecticut, where he ran for 983 yards in two seasons. When Michigan State took a chance on him in the transfer portal, he was expected to serve as second string behind Berger. But, after a great preseason, he ended up winning the starting spot. He put up 798 yards and four touchdowns during the season, ultimately becoming one of the most impactful offensive players on the Spartans roster. With most of his fellow running backs transferring this offseason, he has proven to contend for the starting role and looks to be a top running back in the Big Ten. This season, new play caller offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, will also help his growth as a player. “We think Nate (Carter) is explosive and fits well in the scheme,” said Smith after the Spring Showcase in April. “He has had a good camp, a lot of carries learning the scheme. He's effective in the pass game too, that was nice to see.” It's not just the coaches that think Carter fits the new scheme well. “I just love how this offense allows me to explore more of my abilities,” said Carter after the scrimmage. “I'm more versatile – not only running the ball but being effective in the passing game. The fact that Coach Smith brought an offense in here that's pro-style, that helps me to prove my game, which not only helps me but lets the team be stronger." There is a good chance that Carter will have his best season yet in 2024.

Next man up: Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, redshirt senior

Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams. (© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Lynch-Adams is entering his redshirt senior season at Michigan State, having previously played for Rutgers and UMass. In his last season at UMass, he recorded a dominant 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns, becoming one of the only bright spots of the Minutemen’s 3-9 campaign. This season, he will likely be Nathan Carter’s running mate in the backfield and give Carter the assistance that he needs. With all the transfer portal departures at this position, especially in the spring, Lynch-Adams should prove to be a key addition in the backfield and see plenty of touches.

Brandon Tullis, true freshman

Brandon Tullis. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tullis is one of four newcomers to East Lansing in the running backs room, entering his freshman year at Michigan State. He was rated as a three-star recruit out of Texas, according to Rivals, where he starred at Memorial High School. The Texas native committed to Michigan State in December, shortly after Smith took the head coaching job at Michigan State. He was previously committed to Smith and Bhonapha while they were at Oregon State. "I'm really close with Coach KB (Bhonapha), Coach Smith and really the whole former Oregon state staff," Tullis told Spartans Illustrated when he committed. "I love the family sense I get from them." Tullis takes pride in his tenacity and power to fight through contact and his pass catching ability. "I would describe myself as a one-cut power back with a nose for the end zone that can receive the ball really well," Tullis said. Tullis is a big running back compared to the rest of the room, as he stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 217 pounds. It will be tough for him to break into the two-deep with Carter and Lynch-Adams likely to be ahead of him. However, he might be able to solidify himself as the third choice if he uses his body to his advantage and continues his momentum after a solid spring as an early enrollee.

Joseph Martinez, redshirt senior

Joseph Martinez. (© Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Martinez is a Michigan-born running back who joined Michigan State as a walk-on. Due to the volume of players , Martinez did not get playing time as a freshman or sophomore, and was only able to get five carries for six yards as a junior. Despite that, the 5-foot-9 200-pound back might be able to make a bigger impact for the Spartans this season. With six different running backs transferring or graduating, Martinez might get an opportunity, as he should be the fourth string behind Carter, Lynch-Adams and Tullis, if all goes well. More than anything, Martinez is a depth piece for the Spartans.

Makhi Frazier, true freshman

Makhi Frazier. (Rivals.com)

Frazier, also from Texas, chose Michigan State over several other power conference schools. His stats in high school were not super impressive, but he played for a stellar team. He also played linebacker in high school, but the plan for Frazier heading into his freshman season is for him to just play running back. Frazier's familiarity with the coaching staff made it comfortable for him to commit to Michigan State back in December. Just like Tullis, Frazier was originally committed to Smith and Bhonapha when they coached at Oregon State. "Everything is right for me and my goals in the future on and off the field," Frazier told Spartans Illustrated about his decision to commit to Michigan State. The two true freshman scholarship running backs are already quite familiar with one another. Their relationship goes all the way back to their youth football days in Texas. Most likely, Tullis and Frazier are the future of this running backs room.

Chris Williams, redshirt sophomore

Chris Williams. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Williams is another local product as he is out of Sterling Heights, Mich. He is a redshirt sophomore who walked on in 2023, after graduating from Henry Ford II High School. In his short time as a Spartan, Williams has not touched the field, as expected. Williams does pack a punch at 5-foot-10 and 218 pounds. This season, he will likely be buried in the depth chart like last season.

Jaxon McCaig, true freshman

A third local product, from Canton, Mich., is a preferred walk-on for the Spartans. McCaig, out of Plymouth High School, put up 180 yards per game in high school, and had two 320+ yard games. As a senior this past fall, McCaig put together a very solid season with 210 carries for 1,625 yards and 21 touchdowns in nine games.

Outlook

There is not much of a debate over who will win the starting job, as Carter has proven himself after a stellar 2023 campaign. His impact was huge for the Spartans last season and the team would be much worse off without his presence. It also likely that Lynch-Adams will play a large role in this rushing attack, whether it be as Carter's direct backup to spell him or even splitting carries with Carter evenly. More than likely, he will be getting a good amount of carries and helping keep Carter fresh. Regardless, it will be interesting to see who will be the third string, whether it is one of the three Michigan natives or one of the two high school recruits out of Texas. This will be an intriguing season to see how Smith and Lindgren run the offense in their inaugural season, and how much they plans to run Carter, and which other guys they will give an opportunity to.