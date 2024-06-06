With transfer portal season pretty much in the books, Michigan State's roster is largely set for the 2024 season, which will be Jonathan Smith's first year as head coach in East Lansing.

The spring transfer portal window is closed, graduate players can't transfer and still be eligible for the 2024 season and summer workouts are underway. If there is still roster movement, it will be very minimal.

With that being said, what is this Michigan State roster made up of? Well, a lot of new faces. There are 25 transfers to be exact. There are also plenty of preferred walk-ons and true freshmen. Even with all the first-year players, MSU still has a lot of returning projected starters and production on defense.

Spartans Illustrated recently took a deep dive into the roster makeup of the 2024 team and here is what we found:

Note: The roster count of 116 players is not official. Michigan State has yet to release an official 2024 fall camp roster. Spartans Illustrated compiled a list of returning players, transfers, true freshmen and incoming preferred walk-ons, which totals up to 116 players.