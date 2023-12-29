He plans to remain a Spartan in 2024 as well, which will be his fourth year with the program (redshirt junior). However, he will now play under newly-hired head coach Jonathan Smith , secondary coach Blue Adams and the rest of the Michigan State staff.

For the second time in the 2023 calendar year, Brantley entered the transfer portal, and for the second time in the 2023 calendar year, Brantley has opted to withdraw his name and stay with the Spartans.

As a junior in 2023, Brantley started the first three games of the campaign for the Spartans (versus Central Michigan, Richmond and Washington). However, he missed the final nine contests due to injury and redshirted. The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback amassed 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass break-up. He recorded 120 defensive snaps on the year.

Pro Football Focus gave Brantley an overall defensive grade of 59.1, a pass coverage grade of 58.5 and a run defense grade of 60.5 for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Brantley started 11 games as a sophomore before missing the season-finale versus Penn State with an injury. He played 694 defensive snaps and totaled 48 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception (a pick-six against Ohio State) and a team-high seven pass break-ups.

It did not take Brantley long to carve out a role in East Lansing as a true freshman in 2021. He played in eight games, including one start at Purdue. He recorded 18 tackles and five pass break-ups, and had the game-sealing interception in a victory versus rival Michigan.

In 21 career games played as a Spartan, Brantley has tallied 76 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and 13 passes defended.

With the redshirt in 2023, he has two years of eligibility remaining.

Brantley was rated as a four-star prospect in the class of 2021, and had 25 scholarship offers out of Venice High School (Florida).

With Brantley's return, nine Michigan State players have now withdrawn from the transfer portal since the 2023 season started. He joins defensive tackles Simeon Barrow Jr. and Derrick Harmon, linebacker Darius Snow, wide receiver Jaron Glover, and offensive linemen Ethan Boyd, Brandon Baldwin, Kris Phillips and Geno VanDeMark.

Keep tabs on all of Michigan State’s transfer portal activity by viewing the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.