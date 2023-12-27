Michigan State OL Geno VanDeMark withdraws from transfer portal
Michigan State is getting a significant piece back on its offensive line for the 2024 season. Offensive guard Geno VanDeMark has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal, a MSU spokesperson confirmed to Spartans Illustrated on Wednesday morning.
He announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 28 and officially did so on Dec. 4.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound VanDeMark played in eights games in 2023, including six starts. He primarily played at right guard, but also saw a few reps at center. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he played 284 total offensive snaps, with 278 coming at the right guard position and six at the center spot.
Also, per PFF, VanDeMark recorded an overall offensive grade of 59.1, a pass-blocking grade of 50.5 and a run-blocking grade of 59.3 in 2023. He gave up just seven pressures this past season, and did not allow a single sack.
In 2022, VanDeMark appeared in 10 games and drew two starting assignments (versus Indiana and Penn State). He played 215 offensive snaps that season, and recorded 40 special teams snaps as well.
As a true freshman in 2021, he redshirted and did not see game action.
VanDeMark was a four-star recruit in the class of 2021, according to Rivals. He ranked as the No. 24 offensive tackle and the No. 6 player in the state of New Jersey in that cycle. He had nearly 20 scholarship offers out of high school.
He committed to Michigan State in August 2020 and signed with the program in December of that year. He enrolled in the summer of 2021.
While he was in the portal, VanDeMark received a lot of interest from other programs. However, he will return to Michigan State in 2024 and play for head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik and the rest of the staff in East Lansing.
VanDeMark becomes the seventh Michigan State player to withdraw from the transfer portal since the 2023 season started. He joins defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr., linebacker Darius Snow, wide receiver Jaron Glover and fellow offensive linemen Ethan Boyd, Brandon Baldwin and Kris Phillips.
Please take a look at the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker to follow along with all of Michigan State’s transfer portal activity.
