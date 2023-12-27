Michigan State is getting a significant piece back on its offensive line for the 2024 season. Offensive guard Geno VanDeMark has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal, a MSU spokesperson confirmed to Spartans Illustrated on Wednesday morning.

He announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 28 and officially did so on Dec. 4.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound VanDeMark played in eights games in 2023, including six starts. He primarily played at right guard, but also saw a few reps at center. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he played 284 total offensive snaps, with 278 coming at the right guard position and six at the center spot.

Also, per PFF, VanDeMark recorded an overall offensive grade of 59.1, a pass-blocking grade of 50.5 and a run-blocking grade of 59.3 in 2023. He gave up just seven pressures this past season, and did not allow a single sack.

In 2022, VanDeMark appeared in 10 games and drew two starting assignments (versus Indiana and Penn State). He played 215 offensive snaps that season, and recorded 40 special teams snaps as well.

As a true freshman in 2021, he redshirted and did not see game action.