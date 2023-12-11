Michigan State redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ethan Boyd and redshirt junior offensive lineman Brandon Baldwin have withdrawn their names from the transfer portal on Monday, Spartans illustrated has confirmed through a program spokesperson. The two offensive tackles both plan to return to East Lansing in 2024. Boyd announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 27 and officially did so on Dec. 4. Baldwin announced that he would be entering the portal as a grad transfer on Nov. 29.

Boyd is an East Lansing native. He redshirted in 2021. In 2022, Boyd appeared in 10 games in 2022, primarily on special teams, but played 23 offensive snaps. Boyd then saw a large increase in playing time in 2023. He played 313 offensive snaps, in addition to garnering 38 reps on special teams. Boyd played exclusively as a right tackle this past season, and gave up two sacks and 13 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. As a recruit, Boyd was a three-star offensive tackle in the class of 2021 prospect and ranked as the No. 25 prospect in the state of Michigan. His scholarship offer list was into the double-digits. Boyd is also a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Baldwin is a Detroit native. He started 10 games for Michigan State in 2023. He played 533 offensive snaps at left tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, he gave up three sacks and 29 pressures. In 2022, Baldwin appeared in nine games, and started in five contests. He recorded 405 total snaps that year. Baldwin joined the Spartans for the 2021 season as a junior college transfer from Independence Community College. He did not get on the field in any games that year, however. This post will be updated if more players announce plans to enter the portal on Wednesday. To view the full transfer portal tracker, click here.