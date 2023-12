Phillips initially entered the portal on Dec. 9 after just completing his redshirt freshman campaign in 2023. He will have three years of college eligibility remaining.

Offensive lineman Kris Phillips has told Spartans Illustrated’s Ryan O’Bleness that he has officially withdrawn his name from the transfer portal.

He played in 11 games in 2023. According to Pro Football Focus, Phillips saw 33 offensive snaps at the right guard position and 34 snaps on special teams.

Phillips did not see game action in 2022 and was redshirted. In high school, the Georgia native was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He was ranked as the No. 18 offensive guard in the 2022 class.

With Phillips withdrawing his name, there are currently 23 Michigan State players active in the portal. Phillips is now the third offensive lineman to withdraw his name from the transfer portal in the past two days, joining Brandon Baldwin and Ethan Boyd. Linebacker Darius Snow also withdrew his name from the portal earlier this month.

