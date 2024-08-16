Just a day away from another scrimmage and two weeks away from the opening game against Florida Atlantic on Aug. 30, Michigan State offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik and sixth-year senior center Tanner Miller each seemed upbeat on Thursday about where their group was headed in 2024.

“We’ve come a long way since April,” Michalczik said about the offensive line.

“We’re tight, we’re close,” Miller said. “Obviously, we’re together all day, every day. But as a group, we enjoy being around each other. We enjoy this grind in camp. I think we’re at a spot right now where we can call each other out and hold each other accountable in order to take that next step.”

Michalczik was still quick to say the current product is not complete, despite the progress.

“Today’s (starting) five might be different tomorrow,” Michalczik explained about the offensive line. “Our number six might be five tomorrow. (The players’) job during this time is to compete and show what they can do.”

As far as the tackles go, Michalczik said that Ashton Lepo, Stanton Ramil and Brandon Baldwin are the guys “separated from the rest right now.”

Michalczik added that the good part of the situation was that Baldwin, the lone returning starter on the offensive line, could play at either left or right tackle. Lepo saw his playing time increase toward the end of the 2023 season. Ramil, who Michalczik described as a “football junkie,” redshirted his true freshman year due to a knee injury.

“He’s still young, still developing,” Michalczik said about Ramil. “I think he’s got a big upside.”

Two-time FCS All-American Luke Newman has been another focal point in fall camp. The Holy Cross transfer and Bloomfield Hills native committed to the team in January, but did not officially join the team until the summer.

“Luke’s adjusted really well,” Michalczik said about Newman. “He’s a sharp kid, competitive, strong. I can’t say enough good things about him.”