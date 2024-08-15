At this time last year, Luke Newman thought he only had one season of college football left.

Newman was heading into his senior season at Holy Cross. It ended up being quite a successful campaign for Newman. He started all 11 games for the Crusaders at left tackle, made multiple All-American teams and he earned first-team All-Patriot League for the third consecutive year.

As the 2023 season went along, Newman thought about using his final year of eligibility to showcase his ability on the interior of the offensive line. He ended up deciding to do just that - but at Michigan State.

“That would make my name a better appeal for NFL teams given I just played left tackle for all four (years at Holy Cross),” Newman said about playing the interior. “I thought that coming to Michigan State would certainly challenge me, push me to learn a new offense, learn a new position, and really just get acquainted with a whole ton of great guys. I can certainly say that it’s been great so far. We’re making good progress and just looking to keep it going.”

Newman is very familiar with the Michigan State football program and its history. He grew up in nearby Bloomfield Hills with parents that are both Spartan alums.

While Newman said his parents would’ve been happy no matter where he decided to go, he said they were especially thrilled when he chose the Spartans.

"I think being close to home, for them to be able to come to games every Saturday, other family as well, I think it certainly means a lot to them,” Newman said.

He’s already made some memories inside the walls of Spartan Stadium. Newman was in the crowd for Javon Ringer’s reverse field 71-yard run to set up a go-ahead touchdown in Michigan State’s win over in-state rival Michigan in 2007. Now, Newman says being a Spartan means everything to him.

“This is such a storied program,” Newman said. “I grew up knowing some of the big names that came through here - Kirk Cousins, Connor Cook, Jack Conklin - all these great names that have had the honor of wearing the green and white. I’m happy to follow in those steps as well and hold myself to the standard that they set here many years ago.”