MSU baseball swept by Michigan in road weekend series

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Michigan State baseball faced off against their rival, the Michigan Wolverines, this weekend in Ann Arbor. After missing out last season, the Spartans were looking to strengthen their ranking in the Big Ten standings and qualify for the Big Ten tournament. The Wolverines swept the Spartans as MSU took a crushing blow to its chances at qualifying for the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha.

Game 1

The Wolverines beat the Spartans 8-2 in game one. The matchup featured a more than hour-long rain delay in the middle of the sixth inning. The Wolverines jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first four innings. Junior outfielder Greg Pace Jr. led the Wolverines in game one with a home run, two RBI’s, and two hits in the win. Junior right-handed pitcher Kurt Barr earned his fifth win of the season, recording two strikeouts and allowing six hits and one run in the win against MSU. Sophomore outfielder Parker Picot led the Spartans in the loss with one run, three hits, and an RBI. Senior outfielder JT Sokolove also led MSU with one hit and an RBI.

Game 2

The Wolverines picked off right where they left off in game one as they dominated the Spartans 9-2 in game two. The Wolverines gave MSU junior pitcher Joseph Dzierwa his second loss of the season. Michigan recorded six runs and 10 hits against Dzierwa in the six innings that he pitched. Pace Jr. carried the momentum of Friday’s win into Saturday as he collected a home run and an RBI. Junior infielder Mitch Voit also went yard for the Wolverines in the game two win, recording five RBIs. Junior right-handed pitcher David Lally Jr earned his fourth pitching win of the season, recording four strikeouts and allowing two hits in six innings pitched.

Game 3

The Spartans were looking to find themselves offensively in game three and avoid the sweep, but the Wolverines came out of the gates strong, with a 6-0 lead after the first inning. The Spartans cut the Michigan lead to 6-3 as senior infielder Sam Busch homered in the seventh inning. MSU recorded two more home runs in the ninth inning with homers by senior outfielder Will Shannon and junior infielder Randy Seymour. However, the Spartans ninth inning rally wouldn’t be enough as Michigan senior right-handed pitcher Will Rogers recorded his first save of the season. Freshman right-handed pitcher Tate Carey earned the win for the Wolverines, improving his pitching record to 7-0 on the season.

What's next?

After being swept by the Wolverines, the Spartans have lost four straight games and fell to a four-way tie for 10th place in the Big Ten standings with a 9-12 conference record and a 23-19 overall record. MSU is tied with Rutgers, Northwestern, and Nebraska for 10th place as they have moved closer to the top 12 cutline for the Big Ten Tournament. It doesn’t get any easier for the Spartans as they will face off against the Oregon Ducks next weekend at McLane Stadium. The Ducks are currently tied for third in the Big Ten with a 14-7 conference record. MSU will open up a three-game weekend series with Oregon next Friday night, with the first pitch set for 6:02 p.m.