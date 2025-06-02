Michigan State trending to flip Iowa State commit Brayden Thomas

Class of 2026 three-star safety Brayden Thomas breaks down his decision to flip to Michigan State from Iowa State.
Georgia 2026 cornerback Kelsey Deriso recaps his official visit to Michigan State.
Batt's contract will be approved by MSU's Board of Trustees at its 6/13 meeting and he'll start work the following week.
Is Michigan State close to flipping Iowa State defensive back commit Brayden Thomas?
Michigan State has received a commitment from three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge following his official visit. More.
