2026 DE Jermaine Polk high on Michigan State after visit, could take OV

Jermaine Polk is a trending prospect in Midwest in the 2026 class. The 6-foot-3, 279-pound three-star defensive end and defensive tackle prospect currently attends St. Francis De Sales in Toledo, Ohio.

And after an a recent visit to Michigan State on April 19, he added a big-time offer from head coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans to his list of potential options for schools.

Polk reacted to that offer and talked about his recruitment in an exclusive interview with Spartans Illustrated. Here is everything he had to say:

“I was starstruck about the (offer), but I always knew I had the potential to play in the Big Ten and this (opportunity) just gives me that much more hope,” Polk said.