At the end of December 2023, Spartans Illustrated took a look at Jonathan Smith’s first 30 days at the helm of the Michigan State football program. Now, eight months later, we once again look behind the scenes at how Smith and his staff have navigated the transfer portal, spring practice, NIL, and the implementation of their approach to rebuilding the Spartan football program.

Spartans Illustrated talked with a dozen sources in and around the football program; once again, sources were granted anonymity so they could speak freely.

But first, a disclaimer: this article quotes some sources who make limited use of adult language that some readers may find offensive.