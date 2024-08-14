PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DRldOUkw0SlA0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

Nine months in: How Jonathan Smith is building Michigan State Football

David Harns • Spartans Illustrated
Publisher
@davidharns

At the end of December 2023, Spartans Illustrated took a look at Jonathan Smith’s first 30 days at the helm of the Michigan State football program. Now, eight months later, we once again look behind the scenes at how Smith and his staff have navigated the transfer portal, spring practice, NIL, and the implementation of their approach to rebuilding the Spartan football program.

Spartans Illustrated talked with a dozen sources in and around the football program; once again, sources were granted anonymity so they could speak freely.

But first, a disclaimer: this article quotes some sources who make limited use of adult language that some readers may find offensive.

NOT A SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED SUBSCRIBER? FOR A LIMITED TIME, USE CODE "SMITHERA75" TO RECEIVE 75% OFF AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

‘It May Be Different In The Midwest’

Jonathan Smith came to East Lansing last December with one goal in mind – build Michigan State football back into the successful program it has been in the past.

Sources indicate to Spartans Illustrated that while Smith is using his tried and true approach, he realizes that certain things have to change when moving almost 2,000 miles east, from Corvallis, Ore. to East Lansing, Mich.

Multiple sources confirmed that Smith and his team are assimilating their Pacific Northwest ways into a Midwestern approach, not just assuming everything they did in Oregon will work in Michigan.

